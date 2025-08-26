Trailer for Bradley Cooper's third film as director is released ahead of festival premiere

Bradley Cooper is taking a comedic turn with his next movie in the director's chair.

A trailer for the Jenkintown native's upcoming film, "Is This Thing On?" was released Tuesday with a glimpse of Will Arnett starring as a soul-searching man on the brink of divorce. As his wife Tess (played by Laura Dern) starts separating with the couple's two kids, Arnett's Alex ventures into New York's amateur stand-up comedy scene to work through his identity crisis.

MORE: 'American Idol' is holding virtual auditions for Pa. and N.J. contestants Sept. 4

In the trailer, Arnett leans into humiliation on stage — and it seems to work with the crowd. But his family doesn't appear to be nearly as supportive of him using stand-up as a way to cope with the shock.

"Is This Thing On?" is Cooper's third movie as a director. He made his debut in 2018 with his acclaimed remake of "A Star Is Born," in which he also acted alongside Lady Gaga. Cooper also starred five years later in his second film, the Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro." Both films earned Cooper and others a slew of Oscar nods — including Lady Gaga's Best Original Song award for "Shallow" in 2019 — but Cooper, 50, has still not won an Academy Award despite receiving 12 nominations over the years.

The extended cast for "Is This Thing On?" features Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes and Christine Ebersole. Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning also makes a cameo.

Cooper most recently had a cameo in the summer blockbuster "Superman" and a had a voice role last year in John Krasinski's live-action animated fantasy film "IF."

"Is This Thing On?" will debut Oct. 10 at the New York Film Festival and will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures in U.S. theaters on Dec. 19.