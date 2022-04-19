More Health:

April 19, 2022

Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID; here are ways to help treat it

Inflammation caused by an overactive immune response may be to blame for cognitive difficulties, experts say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health COVID-19
COVID brain fog Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

Brain fog isn't a medical term, but it is often used to describe a lack of mental clarity or fuzzy thinking.

One of the most common issues people experience when dealing with long COVID-19 is a lingering brain fog that can make daily activities more challenging to carry out.

Nearly 40% of those who recover from COVID-19 infections suffer from the debilitating syndrome. While it's not life-threatening, there currently is no cure or exact treatment, but experts say that there are some ways to help reduce the severity of symptoms. 

What is brain fog?

Some people with long COVID struggle for weeks or even months with cognitive difficulties, including short-term memory loss and concentration issues.

Brain fog isn't a medical term. It is often used to describe fuzzy thinking or a lack of mental clarity. People who report having it say they experience confusion, memory loss, and difficulties focusing and recalling words. They are also often easily distracted.

In severe cases, it can affect a person's ability to do their job and complete simple daily tasks.

What is known so far

COVID brain fog is one of the most common symptoms of long COVID. In a survey published in the July 2021 issue of The Lancet's EClinical Medicine, 85% of the 3,762 participants with COVID-19 expierenced brain fog.

As more data is available on patients with cognitive symptoms, investigators are beginning to put together a picture of what might be causing them.

One new study conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found that people with post-recovery brain fog have abnormalities in their spinal fluid surrounding the brain, referred to as cerebrospinal fluid.

These abnormalities were present in study participants of all ages and of varying degrees of infection severity. The participants were all unvaccinated before they developed the cognitive impairment. Individuals with more health risk factors were more likely to experience COVID brain fog than those who had fewer.

Serena Spudich, a professor of neurology at the Yale University School of Medicine who has treated patients at Yale’s neuroCOVID-19 clinic, told Everyday Health that inflammation caused by an overactive immune response may be to blame. The same mechanism is thought to be behind other COVID symptoms, including breathing difficulties.

Although more research is needed to confirm the exact mechanism behind COVID brain fog, Spudich says some studies have shown the presence of autoantibodies – which are created when the immune system attacks itself – in the cerebrospinal fluid of COVID-19 patients with neurological symptoms.

Other researchers have been comparing COVID brain fog to conditions that cause similar cognitive difficulties. So far, they have found comparable changes in specialized cells that serve as the brain's surveillance and defense system in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, as well as those with Alzheimer's disease.

The same part of the brain, called the microglia, is also affected in other post-viral syndromes following an infection with influenza, Epstein-Barr, HIV and Ebola, according to The Washington Post.

Stanford University neuroscientist Michelle Monje says that studying these other conditions may lead to potential treatments for people suffering from severe COVID brain fog.

Strategies for improving symptoms

Patients with COVID brain fog may be referred to cognitive rehabilitation, which is like physical therapy for the brain. It focuses on giving patients strategies to improve the specific cognitive issues they are having.

For example, a therapist may help a patient with memory issues build a memory support system that includes a calendar for recording important appointments and activities.

For patients who are easily distracted and struggle with concentration, a therapist may recommend developing ways to mark where they are in a current task before moving on to another, so that it's easier to return to the initial activity.

Cognitive rehabilitation is also used to help patients recover from traumatic brain injuries, strokes and concussions.

Harvard Health recommends other activities that have been proven to help strengthen cognitive function. These include:

・Aerobic exercise. Start slow if you need to, but try to build up to 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

・Follow a Mediterranean-style diet which includes olive oil, fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans and whole grains.

・Don't drink alcohol or take drugs in order to give your brain a chance to heal.

・Make sure you are getting enough sleep which helps the brain and body clear out toxins.

・Spend time with family and friends. Social activities can also improve thinking and memory

・Engage in other activities that stimulate the brain such as reading, listening to music and practicing mindfulness.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Concentration Brain Health Memory

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Bumping Elbows at Post Pandemic Office

Health Podcast: Cultivating Purpose & Meaningful Relationships in Business
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Education

New Jersey public schools could soon be required to teach about 9/11, global response to terrorism
9/11 Education

Donors

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers protect home court to go up 2-0 on Raptors
Tyrese-Maxey-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04182022-UST

Mental Health

Mental illnesses may increase risk for COVID-19 breakthrough cases, study finds
mental health breakthrough covid

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Museum of Art to host world premiere of Henri Matisse exhibit
Henri Matisse Philadelphia

Entertainment

Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo to play benefit concert for Connor Barwin's foundation at Dell Music Center
Japanese Breakfast MTWB Benefit

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved