More Sports:

July 25, 2022

Brandon Graham says 2022 won't be his last season in the NFL

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122420BrandonGraham Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham

On Monday morning, former Pro Bowl defensive end and Eagles Super Bowl hero Brandon Graham joined the Morning Show on 94.1 WIP. Graham chatted with Angelo Cataldi and the crew about the 2022 Eagles, highlighting newcomers Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis while giving praise to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Graham made a noteworthy comment, definitively stating that this upcoming season will not be his last season in the NFL. Graham, who turned 34 in April, plans on continuing to play in Philadelphia too. 

Here's what Cataladi and Graham said. You can find it right after the 9:30 a.m. mark on replay on the WIP website...

Cataldi: Is this your last season?

Graham: No.

Cataldi: Wow! He didn't even hesitate! You got gas in the can!

Graham: I plan on being here. I'mma work it out though. But this year I'm going to take care of what's in front of me and I'm going to go hard this year and I'm going to have fun with the team. You don't have too many opportunities like this when you got great players. It's just all about how we work together and so far so good and OTAs was a great start.

For reference, Graham's contract has four seasons remaining on his current deal that automatically voids following the 2022 campaign, per Spotrac. Graham playing in Philadelphia beyond this upcoming season would certainly include a new/reworked deal. 

Eagles fans will assuredly love to hear that. Graham is coming off an Achilles tear that ended his season in Week 2 last year and he's getting older, but he was a Pro Bowl player in his age-32 season in 2020. If anyone can grind and come back and excel, it's Graham and that relentless work ethic that turned him from a "bust" to an athlete who will be remembered forever in Philly. 

Much like Jason Kelce, Graham is such a beloved figure in the city and is the type of player who should play his entire career in midnight green. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham Angelo Cataldi WIP

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

The longest running show in Las Vegas history heads to South Philadelphia
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey becomes 47th state to require professional licensing for police officers
Police License

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Prevention

Reducing violent crime in cities also results in fewer heart disease deaths, Penn research suggests
Crime Heart Disease

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots
052722NickSirianni

Music

Tierra Whack to headline Adult Swim Festival Block Party in her native North Philly
Tierra Whack Adult Swim

Food & Drink

New lunch lady-inspired menu at MilkBoy South Street features different meal each day
MilkBoy South Street

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved