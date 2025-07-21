21-year-old man drowns in Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford

Pennsylvania State Police have identified a 21-year-old man who drowned Sunday morning while swimming in the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford.

Sergio Ayala-Vilches entered the creek with a woman in the area of Route 1, west of Mill Road, police said. Ayala-Vilches and the woman had met Saturday night at a club in Delaware.

After they swam out to the center of the creek, the woman told investigators Ayala-Vilches began to panic and was unable to swim in the current. The woman managed to make it back to land, but she could not see Ayala-Vilches in the water.

Shortly after 11 a.m., rescue crews arrived at the creek and found Ayala-Vilches' body in the center of the stream in an area about 8 feet deep.

Authorities said Ayala-Vilches was a Mexican citizen. His death has been ruled accidental.