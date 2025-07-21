More News:

July 21, 2025

21-year-old man drowns in Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford

Sergio Ayala-Vilches died Sunday morning after swimming with a woman who made it out of the water safely, police say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drowning
Brandywine Creek Drowning FRANK PISCANI/IMAGN CONTENT SERVICES, LLC

Sergio Ayala-Vilches, 21, drowned Sunday morning while swimming in the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford, Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police say. A woman who was with Ayala-Vilches made it out of the water safely.

Pennsylvania State Police have identified a 21-year-old man who drowned Sunday morning while swimming in the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford.

Sergio Ayala-Vilches entered the creek with a woman in the area of Route 1, west of Mill Road, police said. Ayala-Vilches and the woman had met Saturday night at a club in Delaware.

MOREWawa in Wildwood reopens after 800-gallon fuel spill is cleaned up

After they swam out to the center of the creek, the woman told investigators Ayala-Vilches began to panic and was unable to swim in the current. The woman managed to make it back to land, but she could not see Ayala-Vilches in the water.

Shortly after 11 a.m., rescue crews arrived at the creek and found Ayala-Vilches' body in the center of the stream in an area about 8 feet deep.

Authorities said Ayala-Vilches was a Mexican citizen. His death has been ruled accidental.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drowning Chadds Ford Pennsylvania State Police Brandywine

Videos

Featured

Limited - BeachGetaway_1000x650_iStock-898116726.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - City Fitness - Cryo Built C1 System

Recovery redefined: Revive @ City Fitness launches in Fishtown

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wawa in Wildwood reopens after fuel spill

Wawa fuel spill

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Limited - Peddler's Village

Addiction

New restrictions on mobile outreach in Kensington take effect Sunday, but it's unclear how they will be implemented

Mobile Services Law Truck

History

Woodmere's new building to house Dinosaur painted by Nigerian prince

Woodmere dinosaur

History

North Philadelphia History Festival to honor area's cultural past

North Philadelphia History Festival

Eagles

25 things I'll be watching at 2025 Eagles training camp

060325_Jeffrey-Lurie-Howie-Roseman-EaglesTrainingCamp_Claggett-11.JPG

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved