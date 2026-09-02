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September 02, 2026

Brandywine Festival of the Arts to turn Wilmington park into a 200-artist gallery

The Sept. 12-13 tradition will fill Brandywine Park with original art, live music, local food and children’s activities for $5 per day.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Arts
Brandywine Festival of the Arts Provided Courtesy/Brandywine Festival of the Arts

More than 200 artists will exhibit their work at the Brandywine Festival of the Arts in Wilmington on Sept. 12-13. The event also will include live music, food and children’s activities in Brandywine Park.

Artists hung paintings from clotheslines and temporary fencing during the early years of the Brandywine Festival of the Arts. On Sept. 12-13, more than 200 artists will continue that tradition by turning Wilmington’s Brandywine Park into an outdoor gallery.

The festival, sponsored by WSFS Bank, will take place throughout the park’s Josephine Gardens. Admission costs $5 per day, and children younger than 12 get in free with an adult.

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The 2026 artist roster includes painting, photography, ceramics, woodworking, glass, metalwork, textiles and jewelry. Artists from across the country will set up throughout Josephine Gardens to display and sell their work.

Live music and a children’s tent with crafts and face painting also are planned. Food vendors will sell pizza cones, steak sandwiches, water ice, cinnamon buns, funnel cake and other items. Beer and wine will be available, with proceeds from alcohol sales benefiting Opera Delaware.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission can be paid with cash or Venmo. Many artists accept credit cards, but payment options may vary by booth. A mobile ATM will be located near the fountain.

Parking inside Brandywine Park is extremely limited. Free parking will be available at Incyte, 1815 Augustine Cut Off, with complimentary shuttles running to the festival entrance. Street parking also will be available on both sides of the Brandywine River.

A limited number of accessible parking spaces will be reserved on the festival grounds. Drivers must display a valid disability parking placard and enter at North Van Buren and West 18th streets.

Leashed dogs that behave well in large crowds are welcome at the festival and aboard the shuttle buses.

The artist roster, parking information and festival policies are available on the Brandywine Festival of the Arts website.

Brandywine Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Brandywine Park
1001 N. Park Drive
Wilmington, DE 19802
$5 per day; children younger than 12 free with an adult
Rain or shine
Free off-site parking and shuttle service

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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