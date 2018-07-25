More Events:

Center City bar serving Mad Elf to celebrate Christmas in July

Stop by during Center City Sips tonight

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beers
Tröegs Mad Dreams Courtesy of /Philly PR Girl

The label for Tröegs Mad Dreams.

Head to Brickwall Tavern in Center City today to celebrate Christmas in July.

On tap is Tröegs Mad Elf, an 11-percent, ruby-red creation that tastes of chocolate malt, cherries, honey and peppercorn. Ten-ounce pours will be available for $6, while supplies last.

RELATED: On 40th anniversary of "Animal House," there will be a screening and toga party | Shop, cook and dine with a Top Chef at Reading Terminal Market

Mad Elf fans usually need to wait until fall or winter to find the brew in bars or on shelves.

Brickwall will also serve two special Mad Elf blends. Mad Dreams is 30-percent Mad Elf and 70-percent DreamWeaver Wheat.

Chocolate Elf is half Mad Elf and half Nitro Chocolate Stout.

At 4 p.m., a DJ will start spinning tunes at the bar in anticipation for tonight's Center City Sips crowds.

Christmas in July Celebration

Wednesday, July 25
Beginning at 11 a.m.
Brickwall Tavern
1213 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

