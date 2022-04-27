Driver charged in fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Bristol

The driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Bristol Township last Christmas Eve is now facing criminal charges in connection with the incident, Bucks County prosecutors announced.

Kevin Michael Baker Jr., 20, of Bensalem, struck and killed 65-year-old John Dugan just after 5 p.m. on State Road on Dec. 24, investigators said. Dugan was on his way to a Christmas Party when he fell in the street. Baker ran over Dugan and continued without stopping to check on him.

A grand jury reviewed the evidence in the case and recommended charges against Baker, whose red Chevy Silverado was identified using surveillance video from area businesses.

A woman who was with Dugan at the time of the accident told authorities that Dugan likely fell due to a medical condition that causes his legs and feet to give out. When the woman tried to help Dugan stand up, Baker's truck "passed me real fast and hit John," the woman said.

When police put out information about the crash, a tip pointed investigators to Baker and his girlfriend.

The investigation found that Baker had not been speeding at the time of the crash and that the area he crossed was dark. There was no posted or marked pedestrian crosswalk. Dugan also was wearing dark clothing when he fell.

The lead investigator who reconstructed the crash said Baker likely would not have been held criminally responsible if he had remained at the scene.

"We will take their recommendation to heart by commencing prosecution of Mr. Baker," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said of the grand jury's findings. "Hopefully, their work will enable us to get justice for John Dugan and his loved ones who grieve his passing."

Baker turned himself in to authorities on Monday and is charged with his role in an accident involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence and failure to stop and give information or render aid.