Six more women come forward in case against Bucks County man accused of drugging, raping his dates

A Bucks County man accused of drugging and raping women he met on dating websites faces additional charges related to six more women who came forward to police in recent months, authorities said.

Andrew Gallo, 40, of Bristol Township, was initially charged in September after six women alleged they were drugged by him and then subjected to violent sexual encounters at his home over the past several years. The women told investigators they had met Gallo on sugardaddymeet.com, a website that promotes dating arrangements with "generous" financial support.

When Gallo met women from the site, he allegedly gave them alcohol mixed with methamphetamines and other substances that left them unable to consent to sex, authorities said.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, Bucks County prosecutors filed new charges against Gallo for the alleged drugging of six other women — including five who said they were raped. Investigators learned Gallo allegedly had used multiple other dating websites to lure women to his home between 2018 and 2024.

The women told authorities that Gallo gave them spiked drinks that made them feel "out of it" almost immediately after drinking them. Some of the women told investigators Gallo choked them and refused to stop when they pleaded with him, prosecutors said, and several women sought medical attention for side effects related to the drugs they were given.

The women who reported being drugged by Gallo were between 17 and 35 years old, authorities said.

When detectives executed a search warrant at Gallo's home, they allegedly found a bottle of tequila that tested positive for methamphetamines. A forensic review of Gallo's online search history also found he had sought out pornography that involved drugging women, prosecutors said.

Gallo faces 10 counts of rape by causing impairment, 12 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eight counts of strangulation, five counts of selling or furnishing liquor to minors, and one count of corruption of minors. He has been held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility since his arrest in September and has an arraignment scheduled for Dec. 27.