July 09, 2025

Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting her husband in front of witnesses at Bristol Wharf

Sammar Khan, 42, killed Faisal Iqbal, 38, at the waterfront park in Bucks County in May 2023.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sammar Khan, 42, of Levittown, pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide and related offenses in the shooting of her husband, Faisal Iqbal, 38, at Bristol Wharf in Bucks County on May 30, 2023.

A Levittown woman who shot and killed her husband in front of multiple witnesses at the Bristol Wharf two years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide and related offenses, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Sammar Khan, 42, fatally shot 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal in a grassy area of the park along the Delaware River waterfront on the morning of May 30, 2023, police said. Officers found Khan with blood stains on her clothing, and Iqbal had multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Witnesses at the park told investigators they saw Khan and Iqbal in an apparent argument near the coastline. Khan was heard yelling loudly in another language before a gunshot rang out, authorities said. Iqbal then wrestled with Khan as several more shots were fired.

After the initial gunfire, Khan and Iqbal walked together to the parking lot and asked a witness at the park to call 911. Additional witnesses told police Khan shot Iqbal two more times, causing him to fall to the ground, and then fired two final shots to Iqbal's head and torso, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Khan appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

