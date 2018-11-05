'Broken heart syndrome' is a real thing — and it can quickly turn deadly, according to new study

Romantic comedies love to reference lines about characters feeling as though they could "die of a broken heart" after a breakup or loss of a loved one. While this classic dramatic line sounds just that, dramatic, "broken-heart syndrome" is a real thing. And it can be deadly.

You might remember back in 2016 when Debbie Reynolds died of a stroke one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, had died from a heart attack. It was speculated that Reynolds’ death could have been a result of broken heart syndrome, or what’s also referred to as "stress-induced cardiomyopathy" and "takotsubo cardiomyopathy," according to Live Science.

Broken heart syndrome is a condition in which the heart's main pumping chamber — the left ventricle — temporarily becomes enlarged and weakened, causing it to not pump properly. As its name suggests, the condition can be triggered by emotional stress — like, the death of a loved one or the loss of a job — Mayo Clinic reports. It can also be triggered by physical stress, such as an asthma attack or major surgery.

Chest pain and shortness of breath are the main symptoms of broken heart syndrome — similar to those of a heart attack. (A diagnosis of this syndrome is better than a heart attack because there’s no blockage of the heart's arteries, and patients usually make a full recovery within days to weeks, according to Mayo Clinic.)

There’s a new study that suggests the broken heart syndrome can turn deadly — and quick — in folks when combined with cardiogenic shock, a condition in which your heart can’t pump enough blood to meet your body’s needs, Live Science reports.

To begin, researchers analyzed information from a database of more than 2,000 patients with broken-heart syndrome, called the International Takotsubo Registry — and about 200 patients developed cardiogenic shock. The culmination of these two conditions resulted in a very high rate of death at 24 percent, while only two percent of those without cardiogenic shock died.

And for those that didn’t die of the broken heart syndrome and cardiogenic shock, the mortality rate was still very high — hitting 40 percent — even after five years. Clearly, these finding suggest it is crucial to get an early diagnosis of cardiogenic shock.

The study’s data showed that patients with cardiogenic shock were less likely to die in the hospital if they were treated with devices that provide mechanical support to the heart, such as an inflatable device that helps boost blood flow.

Close monitoring of patients with broken heart syndrome that also have diabetes, atrial fibrillation or a physical-stress trigger of their condition could help doctors identify those patients who are at risk of developing cardiogenic shock, Live Science reports.