Bruce Springsteen is coming to Philly in May

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Philly early next month with a stop on their latest national tour.

The band is scheduled to perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, May 8, as part of the “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour.

The tour launched earlier this season and will run through late May, with Philadelphia serving as one of the final East Coast dates before the closing show in Washington, D.C.

Recent setlists have mixed Springsteen’s catalog staples with newer material, along with occasional surprises. At opening night, he performed a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” which Springsteen has only performed sparingly in recent years.

Tickets are available online, with prices varying based on seat location and availability.

Friday, May 8

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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