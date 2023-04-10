Bryson Stott's hitting streak ignites Phillies

Should Joltin' Joe DiMaggio be worried? Definitely not, but Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott has begun the year on a nine-game hitting streak. The Phils' 2019 first-round pick is blossoming in his second big league season, making a name for himself even in a lineup filled with star power. With those big-money players all in their prime, the Phillies have a guy in Stott on the rise in his age-25 year campaign.

He's a gamer and a keeper.

With the Fightins rebounding for their first series win over their weekend and Stott's heroics playing a major part in giving Philadelphia baseball a much-needed spark, Stott is my choice for who "won the week in Philly sports," my recurring Monday feature here at PhillyVoice.

More on Stott heating up...

Coming for the Batting Crown 👑

In a super-small sample size to begin 2023, Stott is hitting .428, the second-highest mark in the National League, trailing only the Marlins' Luiz Arraez (.471). He's tied for third in hits with Bryan Reynolds (15) behind Arraez and Los Angeles' Freddie Freeman. Superstar Trea Turner would still be a better bet to be the first Phillie to win the NL batting title since Richie Ashburn in 1958, but Stott's play through this short season showcases his long-term upside in red pinstripes.

Everybody Hits 🎉

Stott has been on a nine-game hit streak to begin the 2023 season. Here are the top hit streaks in franchise history he'll be trying to eclipse:

Player Year Hit Streak MLB Rank Jimmy Rollins 2005-06 38 8th Chase Utley 2006 35 t-11th Ed Delahanty 1899 31 t-26th



Delahanty is in the Hall of Fame and people are going to be yelling about Rollins and Utley's respective candidacy for the next half-decade. That would be some great company if Stott can get this streak into the double digits.

Walking It Off 🚶

Stott came up clutch on Saturday afternoon, delivering the Phillies a come-from-behind win and helping them pick up their third win of the year. Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Fightins got a spark. A Brandon Marsh RBI single and a sac fly from Edmundo Sosa tied things up. That brought Stott up to the plate. After Marsh swiped second to put a runner in scoring position, Stott delivered while facing a full count:

That type of energetic, emotional win can change the complexion of a season. How differently do we view the Phils now if not for the clutch performances from Marsh and Stott? The Phillies could be staring at three-straight series losses to open 2023 otherwise.

The team camaraderie is there. This core proved last fall they can break through and win even in the unlikeliest of moments. That sweep down in Texas could be a complete afterthought by next week.

Thank Stott for that.

Last week's winner: Well, no one won last week. I didn't write one because the state of the sports scene was putrid for the previous seven days. I probably should've given all of the Sixers, Flyers and Phillies a negative one in the leaderboard given that they were all in-season.



2023 Who Won the Week Tally:



Joel Embiid: 4

James Harden: 2

Bryson Stott: 1

Mac McClung: 1

Haason Reddick: 1

Kenny Gainwell: 1

DeVonta Smith: 1

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader