December 16, 2020

Three former executives of Bucks County engineering firm arrested for alleged theft of more than $2 million

Scheme took place from 2009-2018 and brought financial losses on more than 100 entities across Pennsylvania

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
The alleged $2.1 million theft of clients took place from 2009-2018, according to a review conducted by Attorney General Josh Shapiro and forensic accountants.

Three former executives of Boucher & James, Inc., a Doylestown-based engineering firm, have been arrested after allegedly stealing approximately $2.1 million from clients across Pennsylvania.

The three defendants have been charged with Theft by Deception, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Deceptive Business Practices, Corrupt Organizations and Conspiracy, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Former owner and board member Ross Boucher, as well as former managing directors Mark Eisold and David Jones, allegedly repeatedly overbilled clients for time spent on the job, resulting in bonuses for the three individuals that they would not have earned otherwise

The fraud scheme was uncovered by another managing director in 2018, when it was discovered that Eisold had consistently put additional work hours into invoices. One such bill stated that one employee had worked 34 hours in a single day for a client.

The alleged scheme took place from 2009-2018, according to a review conducted by Shapiro’s office and forensic accountants. 

More than 100 entities across the state, several of which are located in the Philly region, suffered substantial financial losses. Among those to lose money included Lower Makefield Township, Springfield Township, the Richland Township Board of Supervisors, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, Souderton Borough, Cheltenham Township and Ivyland Borough.

“These company executives took advantage of their municipal clients’ trust by routinely overbilling for work that never happened,” Shapiro said. 

“Let’s be clear about what this means: when you bill for time that you didn’t work, you are stealing — and these former Boucher & James executives will be held accountable for their crimes.”

As a result of the investigation, the three defendants have resigned from their positions at Boucher & James. The overbilling scheme has since ceased, and the company has agreed to repay more than $851,000 in funds to clients dating back to 2015. The company itself is not being charged with any crimes.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

