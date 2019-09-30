Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala photos: Tony Danza and Marilu Henner sing duet

A mini 'Taxi' reunion occurred Saturday night during the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala.

The Gala, a fundraiser for the newly renovated theater and it's educational programs, began with a cocktail party at the Ghost Light Inn's new restaurant Stella owned by Philly's Chef Jose Garces. Stella is located next to the Bucks County Playhouse, over looking the Delaware River.

Afterwards, guests headed to the Bucks County Playhouse for the evening's program, including a concert performance by Broadway, film and television star Tony Danza, who made his professional debut at the Playhouse in 1973 in the musical “1776." Danza is best known for his TV roles on "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss?"

Danza was joined on stage for a surprise duet by actress Marilu Henner, the Gala's emcee and a Playhouse Artists’ board member at the theater. Henner and Danza were co-stars in "Taxi," the popular TV series of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

On stage at the Bucks County Playhouse Anniversary Gala, Danza and Henner sang "Me and My Shadow" to thunderous applause.

Check out photos of some of the gala's guests below:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Miquel and Jillian Montano are seen here at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Hans and Ursula Stahl are seen here at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Lambertville, New Jersey Mayor Julia Fahl, left, and wife Kari Osmond pose for a photo at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Alexander Jupin, Broadway producer Jed Bernstein – who is credited with helping to save Bucks County Playhouse in 2010 – and Dr. Gwen Korovin are photographed at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Bank of America's Philadelphia Market President Jim Dever and his wife, Dr. Lynn Dever, a Bucks County pediatrician, are co-chairs of the theater's 2019 gala. They are seen here with Scott F. Blacker, director of advancement at the Bucks County Playhouse, during at the playhouse's 80th anniversary gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.