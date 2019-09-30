More Culture:

September 30, 2019

Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala photos: Tony Danza and Marilu Henner sing duet

Former 'Who's the Boss?' star made his debut as a professional actor in a musical production at the theater in 1973

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Bucks County Playhouse Gala 7 HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Former co-stars of TV series 'Taxi,' Tony Danza and Marilu Henner, sing 'Me and My Shadow' during the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

A mini 'Taxi' reunion occurred Saturday night during the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala.

The Gala, a fundraiser for the newly renovated theater and it's educational programs, began with a cocktail party at the Ghost Light Inn's new restaurant Stella owned by Philly's Chef Jose Garces. Stella is located next to the Bucks County Playhouse, over looking the Delaware River.

Afterwards, guests headed to the Bucks County Playhouse for the evening's program, including a concert performance by Broadway, film and television star Tony Danza, who made his professional debut at the Playhouse in 1973 in the musical “1776." Danza is best known for his TV roles on "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss?"

Danza was joined on stage for a surprise duet by actress Marilu Henner, the Gala's emcee and a Playhouse Artists’ board member at the theater. Henner and Danza were co-stars in "Taxi," the popular TV series of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

On stage at the Bucks County Playhouse Anniversary Gala, Danza and Henner sang "Me and My Shadow" to thunderous applause.

Check out photos of some of the gala's guests below:

Bucks County Playhouse Gala 6HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Miquel and Jillian Montano are seen here at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

Bucks County Playhouse Gala 5HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Hans and Ursula Stahl are seen here at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

Bucks County Playhouse Gala 4HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Lambertville, New Jersey Mayor Julia Fahl, left, and wife Kari Osmond pose for a photo at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

Bucks County Playhouse Gala 3HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Alexander Jupin, Broadway producer Jed Bernstein – who is credited with helping to save Bucks County Playhouse in 2010 – and Dr. Gwen Korovin are photographed at the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

Bucks County Playhouse Gala 2HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Bank of America's Philadelphia Market President Jim Dever and his wife, Dr. Lynn Dever, a Bucks County pediatrician, are co-chairs of the theater's 2019 gala. They are seen here with Scott F. Blacker, director of advancement at the Bucks County Playhouse, during at the playhouse's 80th anniversary gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019.

Bucks County Playhouse Gala 1HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

At the Bucks County Playhouse's 80th Anniversary Gala in New Hope on Sept. 28, 2019, Jamie Lemberg and Marc Lemberg flank Alexander Fraser, the playhouse's producing director.

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

