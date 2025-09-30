Former 'Real Housewives' star Yolanda Hadid puts Bucks County farm on market for $10.9 million

Yolanda Hadid, the former model and star on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has put her 32-acre New Hope farm on the market for $10.88 million.

Hadid, the mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella, has owned the Bucks County property since 2017. She bought the lavender farm, which has a 19th-century stone home and two cottages, for $4 million following her divorce with ex-husband David Foster.

MORE: Estate that was George Washington's headquarters during Revolutionary War hits market for $3.3 million

Hadid, 61, was living in Los Angeles at the time and said she fell in love with the property during a visit to Bucks County. New Hope, an artsy and bucolic town with a thriving Main Street, has increasingly become a preferred market for celebrities seeking havens outside New York. Hadid, who grew up in the Netherlands, was battling yearslong health problems stemming from Lyme disease and wanted to find a place reminiscent of her rural European childhood.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media A courtyard area is surrounded by the stone home and cottages on the 32-acre New Hope farm.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media The New Hope property has three renovated cottages.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media The home at the 32-acre property in New Hope contains acres farmland and pasture for horses.

"I longed for a sanctuary where I could heal and reconnect with Mother Earth," Hadid said in a statement sent by her publicist.

Daughters Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, from Yolanda's first marriage to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, were fast-rising stars in New York City. Yolanda said she bought the farm to give her family a refuge from "the enormous pressure of being in the global spotlight."

Photos of the property show a luxurious retreat that underwent extensive renovations in the years since Hadid bought the farm. The property has a barn that Yolanda's son Anwar, of the band HowVanish, converted into a music recording studio. The three-bedroom stone home was remodeled with a European aesthetic. Three other buildings on the property, including a corn crib, have a combined four additional bedrooms.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media The living room at the New Hope property is shown above.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media The kitchen in the 19th century stone home on the New Hope property is shown above.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media A bedroom with a fireplace at the New Hope property is shown above.

Hadid said her daughters rode horses on the property during their visits — which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic — and the family put about 3,000 lavender plants on the farm with help from friends. The lavender inspired Bella Hadid to develop her Orebella fragrance line, which debuted last year.

The New Hope property garnered attention in 2021 when former One Direction singer Zayn Malik was charged with harassment following an argument with the Hadid family at the farm. Gigi has a 5-year-old daughter with Malik, who pleaded no contest to the charges and served about a year of probation. The couple are no longer together, but Malik also owns a home in New Hope.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid spent years riding horses at the New Hope property after their mother, Yolanda, purchased the farm in 2017.

Provided Image/Yolanda Hadid Yolanda Hadid planted lavender on the New Hope farm.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media The property in New Hope has an in-ground swimming pool.

Gigi, one of the world's highest-paid fashion models, has been in a new relationship with star actor and Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper since 2023. Last year, Cooper purchased a 33-acre New Hope farm with a seven-bedroom home and a private lake on the property for a reported $6.5 million.

The sale of Hadid's farm is being handled by Carl Gambino of Compass Real Estate and Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate. The agents told the Wall Street Journal another property in Bucks County sold for $12.98 million last year. Yolanda Hadid has already purchased another home in Bucks County and plans to stay in the area.

Keith Conrey/Tohickon Media Above, an aerial view of the farm property in New Hope.

Gambino said Monday he expects Bucks County to attract more big names in the coming years.

"We expanded to Bucks County to service our existing client base along with the influx of high net worth and entertainment clients who have been purchasing there," he said. "I believe (this) will continue on because of its close proximity to NYC and exceptional rural living. It’s truly a magical place."