Budweiser contest will pay rent for Philly's 'hardest working hands'

Front line and essential workers have had a rough go over the past year, performing jobs that were already difficult under more stressful and dangerous circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gratitude for the services these workers provide has been expressed far and wide, but Budweiser is looking to show thanks in a more impactful way — by providing rent and mortgage payments to those with the hardest working hands in the country.

The beer maker's "Hardest Working Hands Contest" is looking for nominees nationwide. Their stories, along with a photo of their hands, can be shared with the company on social media for a chance to win financial support.

In Philadelphia, Budweiser teamed up with Terrill Haigler, aka "@_yafavtrashman" on Instagram, to deliver some great news to a local sanitation worker. Haigler is a former sanitation worker for the Philadelphia Streets Department who gained a huge following on social media last year for sharing his experience on the job, which required significant overtime and labor organizing to ensure safe and fair conditions for workers during the pandemic.