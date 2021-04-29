More News:

April 29, 2021

Budweiser contest will pay rent for Philly's 'hardest working hands'

Terrill Haigler, aka "Ya Fav Trash Man," teamed up with Bud to present the first prize this month to a local sanitation worker

Budweiser will help cover rent and mortgage payments as part of its Hardest Working Hands Contest, which has teamed up with 'Ya Fav Trash Man' Terrill Haigler in Philadelphia to find deserving front line workers.

Front line and essential workers have had a rough go over the past year, performing jobs that were already difficult under more stressful and dangerous circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gratitude for the services these workers provide has been expressed far and wide, but Budweiser is looking to show thanks in a more impactful way — by providing rent and mortgage payments to those with the hardest working hands in the country.

The beer maker's "Hardest Working Hands Contest" is looking for nominees nationwide. Their stories, along with a photo of their hands, can be shared with the company on social media for a chance to win financial support.

In Philadelphia, Budweiser teamed up with Terrill Haigler, aka "@_yafavtrashman" on Instagram, to deliver some great news to a local sanitation worker. Haigler is a former sanitation worker for the Philadelphia Streets Department who gained a huge following on social media last year for sharing his experience on the job, which required significant overtime and labor organizing to ensure safe and fair conditions for workers during the pandemic. 

MORE NEWS: Philly awards $200,000 in grants, creates network for community organizations fighting for criminal justice

Haigler has since left the Streets Department and turned his focus to community activism and service, including neighborhood clean-up events. He was recently presented with a Congressional citation from U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle to recognize his community outreach throughout the pandemic. 

Working with Budweiser, Haigler surprised one hard-working sanitation employee by delivering the news that Budweiser will be covering his rent over the next year. Russ has been with the Streets Department for six years and is married with three kids.

Budweiser is in search of more potential winners in Philadelphia to share their hands for a chance to win additional prize money. A national version of the contest outside Philly will award $5,000 to five winners.

Photos submitted for the Philly contest should use the hashtags #contest and #phillyhardestworkinghands. A panel of judges will select winners based on photo composition, the story behind the hands and the case made for why they're the hardest working hands in Philly.

A complete list of rules and contest eligibility should be reviewed by anyone seeking to enter the contest.

