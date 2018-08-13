More News:

August 13, 2018

Bus crashes into overpass at major New Jersey Transit station stop

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Dozens of passengers were injured late Sunday when a tour bus collided with an overpass at Newark Penn Station.

The bus was carrying about 50 passengers, traveling to New Jersey from Washington, D.C., when it hit an overpass at Edison Place. Police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

According to the Associated Press, part of the bus's roof was peeled back during the crash. The overpass, which was clearly labeled as 9 feet, 4 inches, was not tall enough to accommodate the bus. A coach bus is generally about 12 feet high. Images show the front of the impacted bus completely exposed.

The bus is operated by Liberty Coach with the brand "Our Bus." Federal safety data shows no other reported crashes on the line in the last two years.

Newark Penn Station is a major hub for New Jersey transit trains headed for Trenton and other parts of New Jersey, as well as Amtrak trains traveling to and from Philadelphia on the Northeast Corridor.

