October 05, 2022

Caesars promo code launches $1,250 bet for NFL Week 5, MLB

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
Caesars promo code launches $1,250 bet for NFL Week 5, MLB Craig Dudek/XL Media

As a loaded sports week continues, bettors can secure a first bet on Caesars when they click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. This promo offers players up to $1,250 in first bet insurance, which can be used on any NFL, MLB, or college football game this week.

Prospective bettors looking for the largest first bet insurance offer can find it with the latest Caesars Sportsbook offer. Players can "Go Full Caesar" with a $1,250 first bet on the sportsbook and more when they enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL at sign-up.

NFL Week 5 kicks off with an AFC clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. The Colts are 1-2-1 on the season, while the Broncos enter play at 2-2. Each team handed over the starting QB jobs to Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, respectively, this offseason.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL to secure a first bet of up to $1,250 and more.

Caesars promo code VOICEFULL unlocks first bet up to $1,250 and more

The Full Caesar offer from Caesars Sportsbook represents the most valuable new user promo in legal online sports betting. Other sportsbooks with similar first bet insurance offers typically back a player's first bet up to a $500 or $1,000 cap. Meanwhile, other promos limit the sport or league a bettor must wager on. Caesars Sportsbook, however, is giving new players the freedom to choose any game or player prop bet in any sports league. This first bet will be backed by Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a free bet token to use on another game.

As if that weren't enough, Caesars is also handing out 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits as part of this offer. Tier Credits unlock higher offer levels in the Caesars Rewards program, while players can redeem their Reward Credits for prizes and experiences.

Register with our Caesars promo code

New players who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account will lock in three bonuses with the Full Caesar promo. Follow these instructions to register for a new account:

  1. Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL.
  2. Provide the necessary information to confirm your identity.
  3. Accept the geolocation confirmation to ensure you're in a state where the Caesars Sportsbook app is available.
  4. Pick any deposit method, such as PayPal, credit/debit card, online banking, or any other choice.
  5. Add at least $10 to your account.
  6. Place a first wager of $10+ on any game or player market.

Caesars Sportsbook will add a free bet token of up to $1,250 to your account if your first cash wager settles as a loss. You can use the token on another game, regardless of the odds or the league.

Football odds boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has by far the most extensive list of odds boosts available for this week's action. This includes a wide array of boosts for a number of sports, including football, baseball, and more. Here are some of the top odds boosts available this week:

• Melvin Gordon over 74.5 rushing yards and touchdown (+420)

 Michael Pittman Jr. over 6.5 receptions and touchdown (+450)

 Memphis Tigers, San Jose State Spartans and Colorado State Rams all win (+470)

 Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators all win (+625)

 Purdue Boilermakers, TCU Horned Frogs and Oklahoma Sooners all win (+900)

 Broncos win and Courtland Sutton first touchdown scorer (+1400)

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL to grab a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars, plus Caesars Rewards perks.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor

