Caesars promo code VOICEFULL activates $1,250 bet for Monday Night Football

As prospective bettors prepare for Monday Night Football, there is a first bet insurance offer available for those who use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL.

The largest first bet insurance offer comes by way of Caesars Sportsbook. Players who click on any of the links on this page and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL will earn a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars and more.

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys will head to MetLife Stadium on Monday night to take on their heated rival, the New York Giants. Bettors can wager on any game or player market knowing they've got a second chance in their back pocket with this Caesars promo code offer.

Click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL for a $1,250 bet on Caesars and more ahead of MNF.

Lock in a $1,250 MNF bet on Caesars with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL

The Full Caesar offer from Caesars Sportsbook is arguably the most valuable new user promo in the business. The headline portion of the offer is a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars. This essentially means that Caesars Sportsbook will issue up to $1,250 back in site credit if your cash wager loses. If you wager $900 on Saquon Barkley to score the first TD of the game, but he doesn't, you would receive a $900 free bet token to use on another game.

While you wait on the outcome of your first cash wager, you will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. You can use the Reward Credits to grab hotel stays, dining, and entertainment experiences. The Tier Credits, meanwhile, accumulate over time and unlock higher potential levels of experiences.

How to sign up with our Caesars promo code

Caesars Sportsbook makes it incredibly easy to sign up for a new account. Simply click on any of the links and enter our Caesars promo code to get started today.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Enter any required information to establish an account. Confirm your location via a geolocation check. Add at least $10 to your account via online banking, PayPal, or any other available deposit method. Choose a Cowboys-Giants market. Wager up to $1,250 on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook will issue a free bet token of up to $1,250 to your account if your first real-money wager settles as a loss. You can then use the token on any NFL, MLB, or college football game.

MNF odds boosts bring even more value

The good news for prospective bettors who sign up with our Caesars promo code VOICEFULL is that the fun doesn't end with the new user promo. In fact, Caesars brings even more value to the table with a ton of odds boosts. Here are some of the top offerings for MNF:

• CeeDee Lamb and Sterling Shepard each over 49.5 receiving yards (+215)

• Saquon Barkley over 99.5 rushing yards and TD (+325)

• Daniel Jones over 224.5 passing yards and over 29.5 rushing yards (+450)

• Cooper Rush over 249.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing TDs (+500)

• Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each score TD (+600)

Enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL after clicking here to get a bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars.