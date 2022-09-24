More Sports:

September 24, 2022

Caesars promo code VOICEFULL activates massive $1,250 NFL, CFB bet

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
Football bettors can wager up to $1,250 on Caesars Sportsbook this weekend with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Our promo code unlocks the Full Caesar promotion, which also includes a bundle of Caesars Rewards perks.

Caesars Sportsbook
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA
SIGNUP BONUS
UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
GET 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS

Any bettor interested in a fully-insured first wager of up to $1,250 can get started by clicking on any of the links on this page and entering Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Doing so will also hand out 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

There is no shortage of games on tap for this loaded weekend of football action. Whether you choose to throw down a first bet on college football or the NFL is up to you. Either way, Caesars will back your first wager with up to $1,250 in site credit.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL for a bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Caesars promo code VOICEFULL: $1,250 bet on Caesars

This offer might sound too good to be true, but it's one that plenty of bettors have already taken advantage of. The concept of a legal online sportsbook backing a player's first real-money wager with site credit is actually quite common. In fact, most sports betting apps have a similar offer. The difference is the cap, which is where Caesars leads the way.

This offer will back your first cash wager all the way up to $1,250. It's important to note, however, that you do not need to wager the full amount. Any first wager of $10 or more will earn you the Caesars Rewards bundle. If you wager $100 on #14 Penn State to beat Central Michigan, you'll either earn a cash profit in a win, or a $100 free bet token in a loss. You can use the free bet token on any other game, essentially giving you a second chance to earn your first victory.

Sign up with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL

Caesars Sportsbook's new user offer is one of the most unique in the industry. Players can take advantage of this $1,250 bet on Caesars when they sign up with our Caesars promo code.

  1. Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL.
  2. Enter the necessary information to set up your account.
  3. Pick a deposit method and add at least $10.
  4. Wager $10+ on any sports game or player prop.

You'll receive a free bet token of up to $1,250 if your first cash bet loses. You can use this token on any game in any sports league with available betting markets.

In-app promos for this weekend

There are a ton of in-app promos for all Caesars Sportsbook customers this weekend. Players can get a 33% profit boost with the college football parlay boost promo. There's a profit boost collection promo that includes a 10%, 20%, and 30% profit boost token for college football games. NFL fans can get a 33% profit boost on a qualifying NFL parlay, as well as a 25% first TD scorer profit boost for Monday Night Football.

Use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL after clicking here to get a $1,250 bet on Caesars Sportsbook.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

