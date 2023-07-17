Why did a camel show up in Northern Liberties and eat a baguette?

Some things that happen in Philly just need to be taken at face value.

If it's a Monday morning and there's a camel eating a baguette on a street in Northern Liberties, it's perfectly normal to wonder why. But it's also not ridiculous to wonder, why not? Groundhogs casually eat pizza here.

MORE NEWS: Jalen Hurts lookalike — a UPS driver and Cowboys fan — is flying to Philly to meet Eagles quarterback

Multiple Twitter and Facebook posts showed the majestic camel hanging out in the area of 2nd Street and Fairmount Avenue before noon on Monday. A couple of children were seen standing with the animal, who let out a hearty bellow while being directed by its handler.

One photo shared on Facebook showed a police officer keeping an eye on things at the scene. Another picture showed a police line, so it is clear the camel's presence was permitted.

"They were shooting a Nike commercial," a Philadelphia police spokesperson said Monday afternoon, without providing any more information.

At Bourbon & Branch, a nearby bar where the camel appeared, an employee who answered the phone said she believed it had something to do with a photo shoot. The camel was gone by mid-afternoon.

Nike didn't immediately respond to an email Monday afternoon seeking an explanation for why they view Philly as the ideal place to have a camel eat baguettes in front of children.

Somehow, this is not even close to the wildest story about camels in the Philly area. Does the brave snow camel of 2018 ring a bell? In the middle of a snowstorm, a camel was spotted next to a van on the side of Route 309 in Sellersville, Bucks County.

It turned out the camel, Einstein, was supposed to appear at an event at the Kimmel Center put on by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. Regrettably, Einstein did not make it and was sent back to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo.

A year prior, a North Philly mom spent $25,000 to throw an Arabian-themed high school prom party for her son, which included a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars. Months later, the same woman, Saudia Shuler, threw a lavish Christmas party with two live reindeer at Country Cookin', her former North 22nd Street restaurant. Shuler was later charged with defrauding the government of nearly $37,000 in disability benefits and was sentenced to six months of house arrest, but she and her supporters maintain that the parties were funded mostly by community donations and were meant to uplift the neighborhood.

It has been a while since Philly had a camel around. Thanks, Nike. What are you up to? And where are the rest of those baguettes?