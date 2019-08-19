More Health:

August 19, 2019

Camu camu is the latest trending 'superfood' you've probably never heard of

The berry from South America is packed with more vitamin C than oranges, plus antioxidants

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Superfoods
camu camu superfood Photo courtesy/Amazon

Organic Freeze-Dried Camu Camu Powder by Feel Good Organics is available on Amazon.

The term “superfood” is one thrown around a lot in the wellness world. Whether it’s indicative or not, the term serves to sway consumers into purchasing items — from food to beauty care — that are both trendy and purportedly extremely healthy.

The latest in this realm is camu camu, a tart berry native to the Amazon rainforest, often consumed in wellness powders, pills and juice.

Camu camu’s high levels of vitamin C (as much as 3 percent of weight) and antioxidants have likely conferred superfood status on the berry. According to Healthline, these properties protect cells from chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. For this reason, it is thought the supplement is particularly beneficial for those who smoke cigarettes.

RELATED READ: Golden berries are the 'superfood' you didn't know you needed in your kitchen

Camu camu is also known to contain large quantities of manganese, which supports bone health and can help fight diabetes, Dr. Axe reports.

Its combination of antioxidants, phytochemicals and vitamin C are also thought to promote liver health by preventing disease and malfunction in the organ, Dr. Axe adds.

According to Healthline, consumption of the berry may also lead to reduced weight, improved blood sugar levels and healthier blood pressure.

It’s important to remember that while these superfoods are generally packed with tons of wonderful and health-promoting nutrients, a lot of the foods we consume in daily life are, too. Russet potatoes, artichokes, pecans, and cinnamon all pack a lot of antioxidants, Refinery29 adds.

If you’re interested in adding camu camu to your diet, Dr. Axe recommends adding the powder to oatmeal and yogurt or, to a face mask for some added brightening benefits. Find it on Amazon for $14.99 for a seven-ounce bag

