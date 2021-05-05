More Health:

May 05, 2021

Freezing tumors has become a popular treatment for slow-growing cancers

New research suggests cryoablation may be used to treat breast cancer in older women

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Cancer
Cryoablation breast cancer PA Images/Sipa USA

Some countries, including Australia, South Africa and the European Union, have approved cryoablation for treating breast cancer. But its use in the United States is still considered experimental.

Cryoablation — the freezing of tumors — has been around since the 1990s when it was approved as a treatment for prostate cancer. In recent years, its use has expanded as an alternative to more invasive surgery.

In the United States, it is commonly performed as part of the treatments for bone, cervical, eye, kidney, liver, lung and prostate cancers.

Some countries, including Australia, South Africa and the European Union, also have approved cryoablation for treating breast cancer. 

In the U.S., its use for breast cancer is still considered experimental. But a new study offers more evidence to support its use to treat slow-growing breast cancer.

What is cryoablation?

Cryoablation basically uses extreme cold to kill cancer cells. During the procedure, which can take place in a doctor's office instead of an operating room, a thin needle is inserted directly into the cancerous tumor. Then a freezing gas is poured into the tissue.

Once the tissue thaws, more gas is pumped in. A single treatment session often involves the tumor being frozen and thawed several times.

It is a technique that also can be used to relieve pain in patients whose cancer has spread to the bones or other organs.

According to Frontiers In Immunology, the use of cold temperatures to heal wounds began in 3000 B.C. Its use to treat tumors was first attempted by the English physician James Arnott in the 19th Century.

Current technologic advancements have made it easier to isolate the tumor for treatment without affecting the surrounding tissues.

For prostate cancer, it is generally only used after radiation therapy hasn't worked. But it also has become an alternative primary treatment for men who can't have surgery or radiation therapy. Studies on lung cancer also have shown favorable responses in patients with early inoperable lung cancers.

A breast cancer treatment? 

Previous studies have investigated its use in treating breast cancer, but the data remains limited.

A systematic review of studies, published in 2019, found that cryoablation could be a successful treatment strategy for breast cancer, but that long-term benefits still need to be better understood. To date, no study has found it to be equal to breast-conserving surgery in terms of overall survival.

A new study conducted by the West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Germantown, Tennessee offers some more promising data on its effectiveness among women over age 60 with low-risk breast cancers.

The study, which included almost 200 women, found nearly all of the patients remained cancer-free for three years after cryoablation.

The average age of the patients was 75. They were all diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma — the most common form of breast cancer, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The cancer begins in the milk duct and then invades the fatty breast tissue outside of it. 

All of the tumors were small — no more than 1.5 centimeters — and all of the patients had hormone receptor-positive tumors. The term refers to the types of cancer that have either estrogen or progesterone receptors, which fuel cancer growth.

There was no need for follow-up treatment, but almost 15% of the women also were treated with radiation. About 75% of them also underwent endocrine therapy. One patient also had chemotherapy.

Overall, just four patients had their cancers return. No serious side effects were reported from the procedure.

"For both benign and cancerous tumors, benefits over traditional surgery include office-based procedures, [that were] faster, [entailed] almost immediate recovery, improved cosmetic results, greater patient comfort, less procedural risk and lower cost," breast surgeon and study author Dr. Richard Fine told U.S. News & World Report.

The procedure preserved breast volume, resulted in less scarring and low infection risk compared to a lumpectomy or mastectomy, he added.

The findings were presented at a virtual meeting of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. The data is considered preliminary until it is published in a peer-reviewed journal.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Cancer Philadelphia Breast Cancer Research Cancer Treatment Studies Tumors

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Healthy Eating

Taking fish oil supplements to improve heart health remains controversial
Fish oil controversy

Music

Meek Mill drops his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'
meek mill drake cover

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Government

New Jersey to end most COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Memorial Day
New Jersey COVID-19 restrictions

Food & Drink

Show mom you care with these Mother's Day treats
Mother's Day treats

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved