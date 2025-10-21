More Health:

October 21, 2025

An 'alarming' amount of young people use cannabis to fall asleep, study shows

Marijuana appears 'to actually disrupt sleep in the long term,' researchers say. There are healthier ways to get some rest.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Sleep
Marijuana Sleep Aid Picture Alliance/Sipa USA

Using cannabis or alcohol as sleep aids may work in the short run, but doing so can have negative long-term consequences, researchers say.

More than 1 in 5 young adults in the United States are using cannabis or alcohol as a sleep aid, new research shows.

Every two years, researchers from the University of Michigan survey 20,000 adults 19 to 30 as part of an ongoing study of health behaviors.

MORE: Peanut allergies have declined since doctors began recommending early exposure

The latest findings, published in JAMA Pediatrics, show that 22% of participants either used cannabis or alcohol, or both, to help them fall asleep — habits that can have a series of negative repercussions, the researchers said.

"Using these substances to get to sleep can backfire because they can interfere with the ability to stay asleep and with the quality of sleep," Megan Patrick, the study's principal investigator, said in a news release. "They appear to actually disrupt sleep in the long term."

More people reported using marijuana for sleep than alcohol. Among the respondents, 18% said they used cannabis as a sleep aid; 7% said they used alcohol for the same purpose.

Patrick called the findings about marijuana "alarming."

People who use cannabis and alcohol on a regular basis for sleep can develop a tolerance to these substances, meaning they will need to consume increasing amounts to get the same effect over time. Also, using these substances as sleep aids puts people at risk of developing substance use disorders, Patrick said.

Health care providers should better understand how young people are using alcohol and weed for sleep and should advise patients about the risks involved, Patrick said.

Drinking alcohol, even in moderation, increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, research shows. The World Health Organization published a statement in 2023 saying that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption.

Marijuana use can lead to increased risk of stroke, heart disease, mental health issues, cognitive function and lung problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adults 18 to 60 should get at least seven hours of sleep a day, according to CDC guidelines.

To improve sleep without the use of substances, Harvard Health recommends:

• Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day
• Creating a dark, cool, relaxing environment for sleep
• Eating dinner at least three hours before bedtime
• Avoiding caffeine after breakfast
• Avoiding smoking and drinking
• Getting enough exercise during the day

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Sleep Philadelphia Research Cannabis Marijuana Addiction Alcohol

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's how to find where Rite Aid sent your prescription info

rite aid cvs

Festivals

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Men's Health

No matter your age, it's never too late to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Aging Wellness Exercise

Movies

Documentary from Philly filmmakers tracks five friends over 33 years

What the Hell Happened

Entertainment

Monster Jam returns to Lincoln Financial Field in April

Monster Jam Avenger Truck

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved