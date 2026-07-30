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July 30, 2026

Cantina la Martina's Cemita Festival returns with six chefs putting their spin on Puebla's iconic sandwich

The free, pay-as-you-go event on Sunday, Aug. 9, in Fishtown features six unique cemitas, folkloric dance performances, live music and local vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Mexican Food
Group shot of festival cemitas on table Provided Courtesy/Cantina la Martina

Six restaurants from across the Philadelphia region will serve their own take on Puebla's iconic cemita sandwich at Cantina la Martina's annual Cemita Festival on Aug. 9.

Fans of Mexican food can sample six different takes on Puebla's signature cemita sandwich when Cantina la Martina's fourth annual Cemita Festival returns on Sunday, Aug. 9, in Fishtown.

The free, pay-as-you-go festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Garden Center, across from Mural City Cellars at 1825 Frankford Ave. Six restaurants from across the Philadelphia region will each serve their own version of the traditional Mexican sandwich, with cemitas priced at $16 each.

A traditional cemita is a sesame-seeded sandwich made with quesillo (Oaxacan cheese), papalo, avocado and a choice of filling. For the festival, participating chefs will each put their own spin on the sandwich while honoring its roots.

Participating restaurants include Cantina la Martina, Gilda, Vientiane Bistro, Bolo, Cinteotl Tamalli and Cuatro Soles.

Beyond the food, the festival will feature music from DJ Cali Rumba, performances by Mexican folkloric dance group Danza Tonantzin Cultural at 2 p.m., face painting from noon to 4 p.m., and local vendors selling jewelry, clothing and vintage items inspired by Latin American culture.

Cantina la Martina's Cemita Festival

Sunday, Aug. 9 | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Garden Center
1825 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Free admission
Food and drinks are pay as you go
Cemitas are $16 each.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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