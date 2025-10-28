More Culture:

October 28, 2025

Cape May County zoo announces birth of baby capybaras — with more on the way

Two pups are already roaming the enclosure with mom Buttercup. Their half-siblings are expected to arrive in a few weeks.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Baby capybaras @capemaycountyparkzoo/Facebook

Buttercup, a capybara at the Cape May County Park & Zoo, explores the grounds with her two new pups.

There's a baby boom brewing at Cape May County Park & Zoo, which recently welcomed two capybara pups and is expecting even more.

The first capybabies arrived Sunday, born to mom Buttercup and dad Goomba. They are both healthy and already following Buttercup around the grounds, though the animals, native to South America, retreat indoors when it gets too cold. Neither pup has a name yet, and their sex is currently unknown.

But they'll soon be half-brothers or sisters. Another female capybara, Marigold, is pregnant and due in "the coming weeks," the zoo said. Goomba is also the father.

The new and expectant dad went on several "Bachelor"-style dates to find a mate at the zoo, initially selecting Buttercup and her mom Budette. But Goomba apparently had a change of heart about Marigold, Budette's daughter and Buttercup's sister. Though she tried to bite Goomba in their first encounter, the pair eventually worked things out.

Buttercup's pups arrived the same day that the zoo announced her and Marigold's pregnancies on social media.

The staff carefully introduced Goomba to their female capybaras following the guidance of the Species Survival Plan developed at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. While the capybara population is considered stable, the SSP seeks to increase the genetic diversity and demographic spread of animals across AZA-accredited institutions. 

In addition to Goomba, Buttercup, Marigold and Budette, the zoo also cares for Capychino, a neutered male from one of Budette's previous litters.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

