More News:

September 10, 2025

Cape May police seek suspects who vandalized Humpty Dumpty statue at mini golf course

Video shows two men stealing the nursery rhyme character from Ocean Putt Golf on Sunday. It was discarded a few blocks away.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Vandalism
Humpty Dumpty Vandals Cape May Police Department/Facebook

A statue of the nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty was stolen from the Ocean Putt Golf in Cape May on Sunday. Police are seeking two suspects who were caught on video during the theft. The statue was found damaged and dumped a few blocks from the mini golf course.

A statue of Humpty Dumpty was ripped from its fixture at Cape May's Ocean Putt Golf and then discarded at a property a few blocks away, police said Wednesday.

Two men were caught on surveillance video entering the mini golf course at Jackson Street and Beach Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday. In the video shot from across the street, one of the suspects climbs over the fence and walks up to the fabled egg that's a fixture at one of the holes. The man wrestles with it briefly before ripping it from its mount and walking off with it.

MORE: Cameras to start flagging speeding drivers on Broad Street next week

Authorities said Humpty Dumpty was found a few blocks away. Police shared a photo of the toppled statue in the back of a pickup truck. Its top hat and one of its hands were broken off by the thieves.

Ocean Putt Golf, which has been family-owned business at the shore community since 1964, could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. It's unknown whether the statue has been returned to the business, which promoted Humpty Dumpty on Instagram ahead of Memorial Day weekend this year.

The Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme, first recorded in late 18th century England and translated into various languages, tells the tale of a poor egg that takes a "great fall" from a wall and cracks into pieces. It's said that all the king's horses and all the king's men couldn't put Humpty together again.

Cape May police shared three additional videos on Facebook that show the two suspects walking together on nearby streets around the time of the incident. Police said anyone with information about the suspects can call police at 609-385-0486.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Vandalism Cape May Crime Mini Golf

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -Hello Harford -Main Photo Harford County Sunflower Field

Fall adventures await in Harford County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Development

SPS Technologies plans new aerospace parts facility in Abington months after fire destroyed plant

SPS Technologies Fire

Sponsored

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Limited - Giargiari 1

Illness

Many people with diabetes don't realize they have it, study shows

Undiagnosed Diabetes Rate

History

Museums call Trump's plans to remove slavery exhibits 'un-American'

Slavery exhibits letter

Festivals

Fall Arts Fest brings free performances to Kimmel Center Sept. 13

Carroll - Kimmel Center Stock

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved