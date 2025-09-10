Cape May police seek suspects who vandalized Humpty Dumpty statue at mini golf course

A statue of Humpty Dumpty was ripped from its fixture at Cape May's Ocean Putt Golf and then discarded at a property a few blocks away, police said Wednesday.

Two men were caught on surveillance video entering the mini golf course at Jackson Street and Beach Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday. In the video shot from across the street, one of the suspects climbs over the fence and walks up to the fabled egg that's a fixture at one of the holes. The man wrestles with it briefly before ripping it from its mount and walking off with it.

Authorities said Humpty Dumpty was found a few blocks away. Police shared a photo of the toppled statue in the back of a pickup truck. Its top hat and one of its hands were broken off by the thieves.

Ocean Putt Golf, which has been family-owned business at the shore community since 1964, could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. It's unknown whether the statue has been returned to the business, which promoted Humpty Dumpty on Instagram ahead of Memorial Day weekend this year.

The Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme, first recorded in late 18th century England and translated into various languages, tells the tale of a poor egg that takes a "great fall" from a wall and cracks into pieces. It's said that all the king's horses and all the king's men couldn't put Humpty together again.

Cape May police shared three additional videos on Facebook that show the two suspects walking together on nearby streets around the time of the incident. Police said anyone with information about the suspects can call police at 609-385-0486.