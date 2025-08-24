More Sports:

August 24, 2025

Carson Wentz lands with Vikings after Eagles trade for Minnesota's backup QB

After the Vikings traded Sam Howell to the Eagles, they reportedly signed former Eagles QB Carson Wentz to back up J.J. McCarthy

By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
111323CarsonWentz Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz signed with the Vikings, his fifth different team in the past five seasons.

Carson Wentz, the estranged Eagles quarterback who has become a journeyman backup, reportedly signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the same day that the Vikings dealt quarterback Sam Howell to the Eagles.

The NFL Network reported the signing:


Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Eagles, worked out for the Vikings over the weekend and is expected to be the backup for first-year starter J.J. McCarthy. Wentz is on his fifth team in five years since being traded from the Eagles to the Colts before the 2021 season.

Wentz went 9-7 with the Colts before being traded to the Commanders in 2022. He went 2-5 for the Commanders before going on Injured Reserve with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Ironically, Howell was a rookie third-stringer for the Commanders that year and made one start.

Wentz, 32, has since been a backup, playing for the Rams in 2023 and Chiefs in 2024. In total, he has started just two games over the past two seasons, throwing for 281 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT in those starts.

Wentz once appeared headed for superstardom as he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record in 2017 before tearing his ACL against the Rams in Week 14, which led to backup Nick Foles taking over and leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl title while wining Super Bowl MVP.

Wentz returned in 2018 but went 5-6 as a starter before a back injury put Foles back into the starting spot, and Foles once again took the Eagles into the postseason. Wentz spent two more seasons with the Eagles, but he and the team bottomed out in 2020 as he went 3-8-1 as a starter before being benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Wentz was then traded to the Colts in the offseason as the team turned to Hurts as its starter.

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

