More Events:

May 05, 2026

‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ now on stage at Bucks County Playhouse

The classic Tennessee Williams drama runs in New Hope through May 23.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Theatre
COAHTR_0251.JPG Photo Credit/Joan Marcus

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is now on stage at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope through May 23, bringing Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama back to a local stage.

A new production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is now on stage at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.

The Tennessee Williams play, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955, follows a wealthy Southern family gathering to celebrate the birthday of its patriarch, Big Daddy. As the night unfolds, tensions rise around money, inheritance and long-standing family issues.

At the center are Maggie and Brick, a married couple dealing with distance, loss and unspoken truths. Their relationship becomes a key part of the family’s fight over who will inherit Big Daddy’s estate.

The production is directed by Eric Rosen and stars Elizabeth A. Davis as Maggie and Lucas Dixon as Brick. Wayne Duvall plays Big Daddy, alongside Kate Levy as Big Mama and a full supporting cast.

Performances run through May 23 at Bucks County Playhouse, a longtime theater along the Delaware River in New Hope.

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"

Now-May 23
Bucks County Playhouse
70 S. Main St.
New Hope, PA 18938
Tickets start at $44

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Theatre New Hope Bucks County Playhouse

Featured

Visit NJ - Gardens

Top farms & gardens around NJ
Limited - The Parxview Hotel 2

Parx Casino opens new hotel, adding on-site rooms for overnight stays

Just In

Must Read

Development

Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie to open fifth shop with new location in Bella Vista

Little Susie's

Sponsored

More cancers seen in younger adults

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Illness

More than 140,000 Americans die from COPD each year – here’s why survival depends on more than avoiding smoking

COPD Deaths

Food & Drink

Find Cinco de Mayo specials at these Mexican restaurants

Cinco de Mayo Philly

Experiences

A Lehigh River rafting trip aims to build trust across political differences

RAFT for America - Lehigh

Sixers

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Knicks on Monday; full injury reports ahead of Game 1

Embiid 5.3.25

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved