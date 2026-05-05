‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ now on stage at Bucks County Playhouse

A new production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is now on stage at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.

The Tennessee Williams play, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955, follows a wealthy Southern family gathering to celebrate the birthday of its patriarch, Big Daddy. As the night unfolds, tensions rise around money, inheritance and long-standing family issues.

At the center are Maggie and Brick, a married couple dealing with distance, loss and unspoken truths. Their relationship becomes a key part of the family’s fight over who will inherit Big Daddy’s estate.

The production is directed by Eric Rosen and stars Elizabeth A. Davis as Maggie and Lucas Dixon as Brick. Wayne Duvall plays Big Daddy, alongside Kate Levy as Big Mama and a full supporting cast.

Performances run through May 23 at Bucks County Playhouse, a longtime theater along the Delaware River in New Hope.

Now-May 23

Bucks County Playhouse

70 S. Main St.

New Hope, PA 18938

Tickets start at $44

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