Celebrate the Turkey Day Tailgate’s 10th annual event with Philly food, football and a good cause

The Turkey Day Tailgate will return to FDR Park on Sunday, Oct. 26, for its 10th year, giving fans a way to kick off game day with local food, drinks and festive pregame fun before Philadelphia faces New York at home.

The annual event, held from 8 a.m. to noon, offers a Thanksgiving-inspired twist on traditional tailgating. Much of the menu comes from Philadelphia favorites, with offerings from Di Bruno Bros., Pastificio Deli and other local spots. Guests can expect hearty fare such as Gobbler sandwiches, dumplings with seasonal fillings, charred chicken, cornbread bites with cranberry and oversized cookies. Beverages include craft beer from Yards Brewing and Garage Beer, a selection of cocktails and ready-to-drink cans, and nonalcoholic options like sports drinks and hydration boosters.

The tailgate features open-air seating, games, raffles, prizes and music, creating a lively atmosphere just steps from Lincoln Financial Field. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Eagles gear and arrive ready to eat, drink and celebrate before kickoff.

Tickets cost $55.20 in advance and $65.87 on the day of the event. Admission includes food, select drinks and access to tailgating games and giveaways. The event is open to guests 21 and older; attendees under 21 may join for $23.18 if accompanied by an adult.

Proceeds support the HEADstrong Foundation’s Donate A Turkey Dinner initiative, which provides full Thanksgiving meals — including turkey and sides — to families affected by cancer. Each ticket sold helps ensure a family receives a holiday dinner delivered to their home on Thanksgiving Day.

Sunday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

FDR Park

South Broad St.

Philadelphia PA, 19145

