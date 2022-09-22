Man shot during confrontation with passengers inside vehicle on busy Center City street, police say

A pedestrian was shot in the stomach during a confrontation early Wednesday night with two people who were traveling in a vehicle near 20th and Sansom streets in Center City, officials said.

The person, 41, was shot once at around 7 p.m., FOX29 reported. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he underwent surgery to his abdomen. Police say the gunman was one of the passengers in the car.

The pedestrian had been intoxicated, police said, and began arguing with the two men inside the slow-moving car as it traveled on South 20th Street, 6ABC reported.

The situation escalated when the pedestrian attempted punch on of the people in the vehicle through an open window, police say. The shooting happened near a Shake Shack restaurant, which has outdoor seating for diners on the sidewalk along South 20th Street.

Investigators haven't released a description of the vehicle and no arrests have been made.

"From my experience in doing shootings, this person could have a permit and may want to talk to us," Capt. John Walker, of the Philadelphia police said, during a briefing.

"We're asking for the person who may have been involved in this altercation to please come forward and give your version of the events," he said.

Anyone with information can contact police at (215) 686-TIPS.