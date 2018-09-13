More News:

September 13, 2018

Central Pa. pet sanctuary takes in pups, cats fleeing from Hurricane Florence

The Sanctuary at Haafsville is playing host to 18 new animals

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Hurricanes
Animal in a cage Pranidchakan Boonrom/Pexels.com

.

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas this week, plenty of people have been active on social media in reminding pet owners to bring their animals with them as they evacuate areas in the storm’s path:

According to a 2012 story from The Atlantic, more than 600,000 animals were killed or stranded because of Hurricane Katrina. Florence’s impact isn’t expected to be Katrina-like, but the point remains: Animals are often a forgotten part of a hurricane’s destruction.

At the Sanctuary at Haafsville, located about 13 miles west of Allentown, more than a dozen animals escaping Florence's path will be riding out the storm far from the Carolinas. Most of the animals, the Sanctuary said on its Facebook page, are coming from shelters in the storm's path.

The Sanctuary, according to its website, is a volunteer-based organization focused on “providing a nurturing environment for animals in need.” The organization is funded through fundraising, donations, and partnerships.

RELATED: Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino offering free stays for Hurricane Florence evacuees

Liz Jones, who runs the Sanctuary, said eight dogs and 10 cats are incoming, according to WFMZ. Jones said she spent Wednesday making room for the new visitors.

According to the Sanctuary’s Facebook page, the new arrivals will not be available for adoption or foster homes until next week after they are vetted. Anyone interested in adopting can stop by on Sept. 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to fill out an application.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Hurricanes Pennsylvania Animal Welfare Allentown Animals Adoption Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

In opioid sweep, Norristown doctor accused of trading pills for nude photos of female patients
Cipriano Main

Eagles

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch
091218DeSeanJacksonMikeEvans

Music

The end of an era: Electric Factory bought by AEG, starts rebrand
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Food & Drink

SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year
Sausage Fest preview

Senior Health

Trying to protect seniors, the most vulnerable, from formidable foe Florence
09132018_hurricane_florence_nasa.jpg

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2
091118JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.