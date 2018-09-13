Central Pa. pet sanctuary takes in pups, cats fleeing from Hurricane Florence

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas this week, plenty of people have been active on social media in reminding pet owners to bring their animals with them as they evacuate areas in the storm’s path:

According to a 2012 story from The Atlantic, more than 600,000 animals were killed or stranded because of Hurricane Katrina. Florence’s impact isn’t expected to be Katrina-like, but the point remains: Animals are often a forgotten part of a hurricane’s destruction.

At the Sanctuary at Haafsville, located about 13 miles west of Allentown, more than a dozen animals escaping Florence's path will be riding out the storm far from the Carolinas. Most of the animals, the Sanctuary said on its Facebook page, are coming from shelters in the storm's path.

The Sanctuary, according to its website, is a volunteer-based organization focused on “providing a nurturing environment for animals in need.” The organization is funded through fundraising, donations, and partnerships.

Liz Jones, who runs the Sanctuary, said eight dogs and 10 cats are incoming, according to WFMZ. Jones said she spent Wednesday making room for the new visitors.

According to the Sanctuary’s Facebook page, the new arrivals will not be available for adoption or foster homes until next week after they are vetted. Anyone interested in adopting can stop by on Sept. 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to fill out an application.