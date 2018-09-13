More News:

September 13, 2018

Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino offering free stays for Hurricane Florence evacuees

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Atlantic City
Atlantic City skyline Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Casinos fill the Atlantic City skyline, May 1, 2018.

As Hurricane Florence makes its way to North and South Carolina, projected to bring with it 110-mph winds and torrential rains, evacuees in search of places to stay may have some luck at the Ocean Resort Casino.

RELATED: Trying to protect seniors, the most vulnerable, from formidable foe Florence | Latest on Hurricane Florence: What can Philadelphia expect from the storm?

Bruce Deifik, owner of Ocean Resort Casino, announced that anyone fleeing the path of Hurricane Florence can stay for free at his hotel until the storm passes. Guests seeking refuge must show proper identification proving they live an area being evacuated by the storm, and can call ahead to reserve space.

Deifik said the casino will oblige requests for evacuees from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for as long as rooms are available.

"It's the right thing to do. We've got plenty of rooms and we'll let people stay until the storm has passed," Deifik told the Associated Press.

"Ninety-five percent of people I'm sure will be honest about it. There's always going to be some scammers, but if it takes letting a few of them slip by in order to help the majority of people, then so be it."

Ocean Resort has 1,399 rooms and is one of the newest casinos in Atlantic City, having just opened last June. It sits in the old Revel Casino Hotel space, which shuttered in 2014.

Though Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm, its path is still expected to effect a corridor of more than 10 million people.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Atlantic City Philadelphia Hurricanes Casinos Storms Weather

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

In opioid sweep, Norristown doctor accused of trading pills for nude photos of female patients
Cipriano Main

Eagles

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch
091218DeSeanJacksonMikeEvans

Music

The end of an era: Electric Factory bought by AEG, starts rebrand
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Food & Drink

SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year
Sausage Fest preview

Senior Health

Trying to protect seniors, the most vulnerable, from formidable foe Florence
09132018_hurricane_florence_nasa.jpg

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2
091118JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.