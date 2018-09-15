More News:

September 15, 2018

Latest on Hurricane Florence: Pennsylvania could see inches of rain in wake of storm

The 'thousand-year storm' will make its presence felt in the northeast the coming days

By PhillyVoice staff
09122018_Hurricane_Florence_NOAA Source/NOAA

This image from the GOES-E satellite shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean, about 485 miles east-southeast of the Carolina coastline.

This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Former Hurricane Florence is currently dousing the Carolinas, although the storm has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Saturday morning. That doesn't mean that it's going to go away, but its path is starting to come into focus according to the National Weather Service's predictive models. 

What does that mean for Pennsylvania? On Friday afternoon, the NWS tweeted a graphic showing where it expects Florence to head next, with a great band of rain stretching across central Pennsylvania:

In case the tweet doesn't load, the NWS is predicting "excessive rainfall" over the next seven days. 

"The highest amounts in our basin are expected in Virginia, West Virginia, western Maryland, and Pennsylvania," the tweet says.

If Florence continues to follow this new predicted trajectory, it looks like Philadelphia and New Jersey will avoid seeing more than two inches, but places like Lebanon and Dauphin counties, along with Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and the western side of the state likely won't be as lucky. The middle of the state could see as much as four inches of rain over the next week.

MORE NEWS: Central Pa. pet sanctuary takes in pups, cats fleeing from Hurricane Florence

The Jersey Shore coast is already beginning to see the effects of the storm. National Weather Service forecasters are warning of a high risk of dangerous rip currents developing along beaches due to swells from Florence.

As far as the Carolinas are concerned, U.S. forecasters expected the hurricane to produce total rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30 inches with maximum amounts to 40 inches in isolated areas near the storm's track. 

AccuWeather estimated the financial toll could reach $30 billion.

Some taxes, fees additional.