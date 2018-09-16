More News:

September 16, 2018

Man dies swimming in dangerous rip currents off Seaside Heights

A 44-year-old New Brunswick man was declared dead on Saturday night

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Ocean Deaths
Waves Photo courtesy//Pexels

.

A 44-year-old New Brunswick man was reported dead after swimming in the rough waters off the coast of Seaside Heights on Saturday night. 

The man was spotted facedown in the water, about 30 yards from shore after police responded to a 911 call about a man struck by a wave around 7 p.m., according to a press release from police.

LATEST: Latest on Hurricane Florence: Pennsylvania could see inches of rain in wake of storm

The rough waters are being credited to Hurricane Florence's destructive path in the Southeast U.S. Officials said swells from the tropical depression have brought dangerous rip currents to New Jersey and up the East Coast. 

After he was rescued, the man was eventually declared dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not been officially released, however Police Chief Tommy Boyd told the Asbury Park Press there was no sign that the man was in distress prior to his death, as he may have been incapacitated by a rough wave that could have caused a fatal injury. 

Earlier on Saturday, the Long Beach Township Police Department, slightly south of Seaside Heights on Long Beach Island, issued a warning for rip currents and dangerous waters, and advised people not to go in the ocean.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Ocean Deaths New Jersey New Brunswick Seaside Heights

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 2 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
091318DakPrescott

Holiday

Founding Footsteps' Holiday Lights Tour through Philly is BYOB
South Philly holiday lights

Eagles

Cris Collinsworth's comments about Michael Bennett's unhappiness in Philly are nonsense
091418MichaelBennett

Health Stories

Death count debates overshadow the real story: Hurricane Maria was partly a human-made disaster
09142018_hurricane_maria_USAT

Transportation

Family of Philly cyclist killed by trash truck reaches $6 million settlement, eyes safer streets
Carroll - Cycling in Center City

Food & Drink

Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week
joe's steaks cheeseburger steak

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.