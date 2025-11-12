Checking in on recent former Eagles players after Week 10

All NFL teams have weaknesses. The Eagles have, relatively, very few as they sport one of the league's most complete rosters and a 7-2 record.

But at the trade deadline, Eagles GM Howie Roseman did have to maneuver to fill some holes. And one has to wonder: would they have had as many holes, or trade deadline needs, had the front office held on to some of the more than a dozen players who left for new teams this past offseason?

With more than half the season behind us, let's check in with some old friends and see who is playing well with a new team in 2025:

Josh Sweat, DE, Cardinals

The Eagles had to scramble prior to last week's trade deadline to bolster a depleted pass rush (they're hoping Jaelan Phillips is the answer), but had they retained Sweat, they might not have needed reinforcements. The former Philly first-round pick has eight sacks in Arizona (fifth most in the NFL) and last week against the Seahawks he had both a forced fumble and recovery. No Eagles edge rusher has more than two sacks so far this year.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Bears

After being traded from Philly to Houston, and released for being a bad fit with the defense there, CJGJ has landed on his feet in Chicago. In a win against the Giants Sunday he had two sacks and a forced fumble.

Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Vikings

Rodgers continues to play as one of the better outside cornerbacks in the league, though it's been seven games since he's had an interception. His numbers have fallen back to earth a bit as the Vikings have struggled as a team. He's allowed 29-for-48 passing for 384 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Darius Slay, CB, Steelers

Slay is the NFL's oldest starting cornerback and he's the other outside DB the Eagles moved on from this past offseason. He's allowed quite a lot of action on his side in Pittsburgh, with a 108.0 QB rating against. For some context, Quinyon Mitchell's QB rating against is 69.9.

Milton Williams, DT, Patriots

In 10 games this season, Williams has 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss as a rotational defensive tackle for the Patriots.

Mekhi Becton, OG, Chargers

The one-time Eagles reclamation project has been playing well in LA, starting in eight games (he missed the others with a concussion) and helping to protect Justin Herbert.