Checking in on recent former Eagles players after Week 10

November 12, 2025
All NFL teams have weaknesses. The Eagles have, relatively, very few as they sport one of the league's most complete rosters and a 7-2 record.
But at the trade deadline, Eagles GM Howie Roseman did have to maneuver to fill some holes. And one has to wonder: would they have had as many holes, or trade deadline needs, had the front office held on to some of the more than a dozen players who left for new teams this past offseason?
With more than half the season behind us, let's check in with some old friends and see who is playing well with a new team in 2025:
Josh Sweat, DE, Cardinals
The Eagles had to scramble prior to last week's trade deadline to bolster a depleted pass rush (they're hoping Jaelan Phillips is the answer), but had they retained Sweat, they might not have needed reinforcements. The former Philly first-round pick has eight sacks in Arizona (fifth most in the NFL) and last week against the Seahawks he had both a forced fumble and recovery. No Eagles edge rusher has more than two sacks so far this year.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Bears
After being traded from Philly to Houston, and released for being a bad fit with the defense there, CJGJ has landed on his feet in Chicago. In a win against the Giants Sunday he had two sacks and a forced fumble.
Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Vikings
Rodgers continues to play as one of the better outside cornerbacks in the league, though it's been seven games since he's had an interception. His numbers have fallen back to earth a bit as the Vikings have struggled as a team. He's allowed 29-for-48 passing for 384 yards and two touchdowns on the year.
Darius Slay, CB, Steelers
Slay is the NFL's oldest starting cornerback and he's the other outside DB the Eagles moved on from this past offseason. He's allowed quite a lot of action on his side in Pittsburgh, with a 108.0 QB rating against. For some context, Quinyon Mitchell's QB rating against is 69.9.
Milton Williams, DT, Patriots
In 10 games this season, Williams has 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss as a rotational defensive tackle for the Patriots.
Mekhi Becton, OG, Chargers
The one-time Eagles reclamation project has been playing well in LA, starting in eight games (he missed the others with a concussion) and helping to protect Justin Herbert.
Bryce Huff, DE, 49ers
Huff has four sacks this year and the Eagles are rooting for him to keep up the solid play — if he gets eight sacks, he'll bring back improved draft compensation.
Oren Burks, LB, Bengals
The former backup linebacker for the Eagles had a pass deflection in his most recent game in Week 9. He's mostly a special teams contributor with a little regular defense mixed in.
Thomas Booker IV, DT, Raiders
Booker, who was sent to Las Vegas for Jakorian Bennett, had two tackles last week and played 43% of the Raiders' snaps in Week 10.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Raiders
After the Eagles traded Pickett for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (who they cut), the QB-rich Browns traded Pickett to the Raiders to recoup that fifth-rounder. He's Geno Smith's backup there and has thrown three passes this season.
Kenny Gainwell, RB, Steelers
Gainwell had a few monster weeks in Pittsburgh but has since settled into a rotational third-down role. He has 29 catches this year but just 52 rushing attempts. He hasn't surpassed 36 scrimmage yards since Week 4.
Darian Kinnard, OL, Packers
Kinnard played just six total snaps in the Packers' tough loss to the Eagles Monday.
Harrison Bryant, TE, Texans
The shortly tenured Philly tight end has just two catches for seven yards this season.
Jack Stoll, TE, Saints
The former Eagles' blocking tight end has just three catches for 28 yards — with one touchdown — in New Orleans.
Avonte Maddox, CB, Lions
Maddox had 22 snaps at nickelback and seven on special teams as he continues to operate as a depth cornerback for the Lions. He'll return to Philadelphia to face his former team Sunday.
