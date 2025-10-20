Cheltenham High School cancels rest of football season amid hazing investigation

Cheltenham High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season to investigate allegations of hazing that surfaced earlier this month and may be more widespread than initially reported, school district officials said.

Superintendent Brian Scriven explained the decision in an email that went out Sunday night to families in the Montgomery County school district. The team's scheduled game on Friday against Harry S. Truman High School in Springfield had already been canceled after Scriven said the district received anonymous claims of hazing that went beyond an initial report of an assault in the team's locker room about three weeks ago.

"After spending the weekend investigating the hazing allegations, it is with a deep sense of regret that I must share that the district is canceling the duration of the Cheltenham High School football season due to the need to continue and deepen our investigation," Scriven said in the email.

When the district received the initial report of an assault, the incident was referred to the state's ChildLine system as mandated by law for cases of suspected abuse. District officials also notified Cheltenham police, who have opened its own investigation.

During the district's probe, new information pointed to "hazing and/or inappropriate physical conduct" that Scriven said appears to be "occurring more broadly" in the football program. The allegations reported to the district claim multiple team members engaged in hazing through "physical contact" that was not described in further detail.

The school district has hired an external consultant to lead an investigation that will continue over the coming weeks, Scriven said. The district is also working with Cheltenham police and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. No charges have been filed.

"We do not condone or tolerate hazing or abuse of any kind in our sports programs or in our schools," Scriven said. "It is our duty and obligation to protect and prioritize student safety and well being, even when we know that our decisions may come with consequences and disappointment."

Friday's game was supposed to mark Cheltenham's annual Senior Night, which celebrates athletes, cheerleaders, band members and color guard. Scriven said the district will look to re-create the event in another format at a later date.

The high school football team had only one additional game left on its schedule against Quakertown. The team's traditional rivalry game against Abington, usually held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, was paused last year when Abington requested a hiatus to explore other non-league competitions.

Scriven said anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact Cheltenham police. He urged community members "not to rush to judgement" against any of the school's athletes or coaches and said the district will provide further updates as the investigation unfolds.

"Hazing is a very serious and significant issue in high school athletic programs and can lead to criminal charges," Scriven said. "We ask for continued patience and respect for our obligation to thoroughly investigate these allegations."