April 29, 2020

Cooper Specialty Care Center opens in Cherry Hill

More than a dozen health care disciplines represented at new Camden County facility

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cooper Specialty Care Center

Cooper University Health Care opened its new Specialty Care Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Monday. More than a dozen specialties and diagnostic services are available at the new facility in Camden County.

Cooper University Health Care opened its Specialty Care Center in Cherry Hill this week, providing Camden County a new outpatient facility with more than a dozen adult health care specialties, diagnostic services and patient amenities.

The 100,000-square-foot facility, located at 2339 West Route 70, includes cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopaedics, physical therapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, podiatry, pulmonary medicine and rheumatology services.

“As South Jersey’s leading academic health system, Cooper has highly skilled specialists, advanced care providers, nurses, technicians and support staff and this building provides our clinical team and our patients with a technologically-advanced, modern facility to provide quality care,” said Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli, co-president and CEO of Cooper.

The facility includes more than 100 exam and procedural rooms for patient visits, along with a variety of outpatient services. The ground floor features a welcome concierge and a full-service café offering Starbucks beverages and snacks.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Cooper Specialty Care Center will offer both in-person and telemedicine visits. The facility has established a multi-level screening process for everyone who enters the building to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“This new, state-of-the-art building incorporates all of the latest medical technology while simultaneously offering convenient amenities to enhance the overall health care experience for our patients,” said Kevin O’Dowd, co-president and CEO of Cooper.

Disclosure: George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Cooper Health System, is the father of PhillyVoice Founder and Chairwoman Lexie Norcross.

