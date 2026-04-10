Cherry Street Pier will turn into a walk-through circus for a weekend in May

Cherry Street Pier will turn into a walk-through circus this spring, with performances, activities and pop-up shows planned throughout the space.

Wild Horizon, a free two-day festival scheduled for May 2 and 3, will invite visitors to explore the waterfront venue while taking in a mix of acrobatics, dance and theater. Instead of a single stage, performances will take place across the pier, with activity happening throughout the day.

The event will be geared toward families, with programming that ranges from shows designed for babies and toddlers to larger performances for all ages. Visitors will be able to stop to watch a scheduled act or move between activities at their own pace.

The lineup will include both local and international artists. Highlights are expected to include “The Boy and the Ball,” a nonverbal show for young children, and “Let’s Jam Baby,” an interactive music and movement experience for infants and toddlers. Other performances will feature acrobatics, dance pieces and circus-style acts, along with stations where kids can try basic circus skills.

Short pop-up performances and roaming acts are also planned throughout the pier, creating a more open, festival-style experience where visitors can come across performances as they move through the space.

A residency program, called Wild Seeds, will debut as part of the event. Artists will create new work on-site in the days leading up to the festival, with those pieces presented throughout the weekend.

Admission will be free and open to the public, with donations encouraged. Food and concessions will be available on-site, and organizers recommend RSVPing in advance.

Wild Horizon Festival

May 2 & 3

Cherry Street Pier

121 N Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free to attend (registration encouraged)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.