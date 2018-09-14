More News:

September 14, 2018

Chester County man found dead on roadside in suspected homicide

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
Samuel Algarin homicide Provided image/Chester County District Attorney's Office

Samuel Algarin, 31, of Quarryville was found dead on the side of Limestone Road in West Fallowfield around 10:15 pm. on Thursday, Sept. 13. Chester County Detective are investigating his death as a homicide.

A young father was found dead Thursday evening on the side of a road in West Fallowfield Township, prompting authorities in Chester County to launch a homicide investigation on Friday, prosecutors said.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Samuel Algarin, was found on the side of Limestone Road in West Fallowfield around 10:15 pm.

Algarin was from Quarryville and had been in the West Fallowfield area earlier Thursday night with his children.

Investigators are searching for Algarin's vehicle, a dark colored GMC Terrain SUV with a Pennsylvania plate number JPG-5878.

GMC Terrain AlgarinSource/Chester County District Attorney's Office

Investigators are searching for victim's GMC Terrain SUV.

"This is a very active investigation," West Fallowfield Police Chief Charles "Smoke" Wilmont said. "This is a very active investigation. We would appreciate the public's help in tracking down this killer."

Anyone with information about Algarin's death is asked to contact Chester County Detectives at (610) 344-6866.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide Chester County Crime Police

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Cris Collinsworth's comments about Michael Bennett's unhappiness in Philly are nonsense
091418MichaelBennett

Holiday

Founding Footsteps' Holiday Lights Tour through Philly is BYOB
South Philly holiday lights

Eagles

It's been a long time since the Eagles played a real road game
091418_Corey-Clement_usat

Health Stories

Death count debates overshadow the real story: Hurricane Maria was partly a human-made disaster
09142018_hurricane_maria_USAT

Transportation

Family of Philly cyclist killed by trash truck reaches $6 million settlement, eyes safer streets
Carroll - Cycling in Center City

Food & Drink

Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week
joe's steaks cheeseburger steak

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.