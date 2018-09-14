Chester County man found dead on roadside in suspected homicide

September 14, 2018
A young father was found dead Thursday evening on the side of a road in West Fallowfield Township, prompting authorities in Chester County to launch a homicide investigation on Friday, prosecutors said.
The victim, identified as 31-year-old Samuel Algarin, was found on the side of Limestone Road in West Fallowfield around 10:15 pm.
Algarin was from Quarryville and had been in the West Fallowfield area earlier Thursday night with his children.
Investigators are searching for Algarin's vehicle, a dark colored GMC Terrain SUV with a Pennsylvania plate number JPG-5878.
Anyone with information about Algarin's death is asked to contact Chester County Detectives at (610) 344-6866.