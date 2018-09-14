Chester County man found dead on roadside in suspected homicide

A young father was found dead Thursday evening on the side of a road in West Fallowfield Township, prompting authorities in Chester County to launch a homicide investigation on Friday, prosecutors said.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Samuel Algarin, was found on the side of Limestone Road in West Fallowfield around 10:15 pm.

Algarin was from Quarryville and had been in the West Fallowfield area earlier Thursday night with his children.

Investigators are searching for Algarin's vehicle, a dark colored GMC Terrain SUV with a Pennsylvania plate number JPG-5878.

Source/Chester County District Attorney's Office Investigators are searching for victim's GMC Terrain SUV.

"This is a very active investigation," West Fallowfield Police Chief Charles "Smoke" Wilmont said. "This is a very active investigation. We would appreciate the public's help in tracking down this killer."

Anyone with information about Algarin's death is asked to contact Chester County Detectives at (610) 344-6866.