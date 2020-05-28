More News:

May 28, 2020

Historic Chester church destroyed by five-alarm fire

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Fires Churches
Chester church fire Delaware County Emergency Services 911 via Aston Twp. Fire Department/Facebook

Third Presbyterian Church in Chester, Delaware County was destroyed in a five-alarm fire Thursday morning. The 125-year-old building was placed on the National Historic Registry in 2019.

A massive fire ripped through an historic Delaware County church Thursday morning, ravaging the 125-year-old building.

The five-alarm blaze broke out at the former Third Presbyterian Church in Chester around 2:30 a.m, CBS3 reported. It took firefighters several hours to pacify the fire. They were still extinguishing hotspots around 6:45 a.m. 

The fire has since been cleared, according to the Aston Township Fire Department, which was among the fire companies that responded. 

The roof and steeple of the structure collapsed, and the interior also was ruined. Only the stone exterior remains. 

No one is believed to have been inside the church during the fire, officials said. The fire also spread to a neighboring building, but the extent of the damage is unclear. 

*Updated Squad Co. , Engine Co. and Truck Co. 17 just cleared this 4th Alarm assignment on 9th Street in the City of...

Posted by Aston Twp. Fire Dept on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The church, which has not housed religious services for decades, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. 

The Chester Historical Preservation Committee had been restoring the building and using it as a meeting site. The committee had sought to turn the space into a performing arts facility. 

The church was built in 1895 by architect Isaac Pursell, who was known for his English Gothic Revival church designs. Pursell also designed Christ Memorial Reformed Episcopal Church in West Philly, which was demolished last year to make way for residential units. 

The fire is currently under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure for church fires, according to 6ABC

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fires Churches Philadelphia National Historic Registry Chester Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Radio

Mike Missanelli throws headset, berates producer over birdwatch lady argument (update)
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Restaurants

Outdoor dining permitted at restaurants in Philly, suburbs beginning June 5 with plenty of restrictions
Outdoor dining Pennsylvania

Illness

New Jersey reaches COVID-19 testing goal outlined in reopening plan
New Jersey COVID-19 testing

Sponsored

John McMullen: Miles Sanders for MVP? In-person NFL minicamps next month?
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri to open Italian restaurant at hotel in Japan
Vetri Japan Hotel

Entertainment

New Jersey's Delsea Drive-In Theatre is now open
Drive In Theatre

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved