February 14, 2020

Dine out in Chestnut Hill during Restaurant Week 2020

Meals range from $15 to $45 per person

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill is home to many amazing restaurants, some of which are participating in Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week from Feb. 23 through Feb. 28.

If you can't resist a deal, make sure to make reservations for Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week.

From Sunday, Feb. 23, through Friday, Feb. 28, restaurants in the neighborhood will offer multicourse meals priced between $15 and $45, depending on where you choose to eat.

There are 12 restaurants to choose among, including Mica, a cozy BYOB; Jansen, serving seasonal fare in a historic house; and El Poquito, inspired by beachside cantinas in Mexico.

All of the Restaurant Week menus are online for those who want to peek at the offerings before heading to dinner.

And if you plan on driving to Chestnut Hill, know that parking is free Sunday through Friday after 6 p.m.

Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week

Sunday, Feb. 23 to Friday, Feb. 28
$15-$45 per person

