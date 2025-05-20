More News:

May 20, 2025

Chickie's & Pete's to pay Atlantic City Expressway tolls from 4-5 p.m. Friday

The Philly chain will cover the cost for Jersey Shore travelers heading eastbound through the Egg Harbor exit.

By Shamus Clancy
Chickie's & Pete's AC Expressway Provided Image/Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is paying for tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway from 4-5 p.m. Friday. Above, a sign from last year's Memorial Day weekend event.

Chickie's & Pete's is hosting a happy hour Friday on the Atlantic City Expressway, picking up tolls for Memorial Day weekend travelers heading to the Jersey Shore. 

The Philly chain is teaming up with the South Jersey Transportation Authority to cover the cost for drivers traveling eastbound through the Egg Harbor exit from 4-5 p.m. 

Before rush hour, Chickie's & Pete's will also be providing some family-friendly fun at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with a car show, 70 vendors and a food truck serving up complimentary orders of the restaurant's famed Crabfries. 

Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries MascotProvided Image/Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's will be offering Crabfries at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway on Friday.


“Free Toll Friday is one of my favorite summertime traditions," Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi said in a statement. “... We love to send everyone off to the shore in good spirits before a big holiday weekend!”

Ciarrocchi said he chose to hold this annual event on Memorial Day weekend as a way to pay tribute to the history of service in his family. 

"My dad and my uncles were all in the military,“ Ciarrocchi said. "In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy, and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him.”

