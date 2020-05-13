More Health:

May 13, 2020

As vaccinations fall amid coronavirus pandemic, longterm concerns rise

Pediatricians fear crisis is leaving children more vulnerable to preventable diseases

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Vaccines
Childhood vaccines CDC/Unsplash

Routine vaccines have declined during the COVID-19 crisis which could lead to community outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles.

The number of routine childhood vaccinations administered in the United States has dropped significantly since the COVID-19 crisis began, leaving pediatricians concerned about the longterm consequences. 

Routine vaccinations fell by 2.5 million doses between March 13 – when President Donald Trump declared a national emergency – and April 19, according to a study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

"If children are not vaccinated, diseases will re-emerge," said Dr. Lisa Biggs, associate chief medical officer of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Care Network. "We have seen this most recently with measles outbreaks in different areas of the country."

Biggs was not involved in the study, which compared vaccine orders made through the Vaccine for Children Program between Jan. 7 and April 21 to orders made during the same time period last year. Researchers also used data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink. Flu shots were not included in the analysis. 

Though vaccinations dropped among all children, researchers found that the decline was less dramatic among those under the age of two, when the initial doses of many critical vaccines are administered. 

The declines may stem from parents being afraid to take their children to the pediatrician for preventive care amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to STAT. Plus, some pediatric practices are limiting wellness appointments during the health crisis. 

Whatever the reason, it could result in some unfortunate consequences. 

"The identified declines in routine pediatric vaccine ordering and doses administered might indicate that U.S. children and their communities face increased risks for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases," the authors wrote.

As social distancing requirements are relaxed, children will become more vulnerable to these preventable diseases, they noted.

Last year's measles outbreaks already had public health officials worried that vaccine hesitancy could lead to a resurgence of the deadly virus. Researchers found that measles vaccines dropped by 250,000 doses. 

And mumps outbreaks have popped up at various college campuses, including Temple University, in recent years.

"Immunizations provide critical protection against dangerous diseases," Biggs said. "Immunizations protect not just your child, but also our most vulnerable community neighbors. Many people no longer think about vaccine-preventable diseases. This is due to the success of vaccines that we do not worry as much as generations before us. This can change, however, if vaccination rates fall." 

Immunization rates have decreased an estimated 20-70% across the United States since the pandemic began, Biggs said. The rates vary based on the specific vaccine, data source and patient population. 

CHOP primary care practices have seen a decline of approximately 10-15%, she said.

"This is much better than many reports, but we still encourage parents to bring children in for well visits and vaccinations," Biggs said. "Pediatricians and pediatric practices have made quick changes to ensure that you and your child will be safe in our offices. We want you to be safe and we want be safe." 

Biggs emphasized that well visits are important for more than vaccines. They enable health care providers to evaluate the overall health of children and usually include an assessments of growth, development, nutrition and behavior. Various concerns – from child care to safety to schooling – can be discussed. 

CHOP primary care practices screen all patients for COVID symptoms and exposure, Biggs said. They also separate all well visits from sick visits, and provide video visits when appropriate. Cleaning protocols have been enhanced, and parents and children are encouraged to wait in cars until an exam room is available.

Staffers must wear wear masks at all times and other protection when needed. Parents and children are provided masks if needed. Waiting room furniture has been arranged to encourage people to maintain appropriate physical distance, she said.

"All of our precautions are designed with guidance from the CDC, health departments and our own infection control experts to reduce your risk of exposure," Biggs said. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Vaccines Philadelphia COVID-19 CHOP Immunization Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: COVID-19 is changing sports, possibly for the better
Dak-Prescott-Eagles-Cowboys_122019_usat

Public Transit

SEPTA plans to implement free transfers, push back fare restructuring to 2021
SEPTA Transfer COVID-19

Health News

New Jersey unveils COVID-19 testing, contact tracing programs
New Jersey COVID-19 testing contact tracing

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
051220DakPrescott

Television

'Upload' review: New show from Greg Daniels ('The Office,' 'Parks and Rec') explores life and afterlife
Upload-main-image_051220_amazon

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America festival is going virtual due to COVID-19
Wawa Welcome America

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved