May 29, 2019

CHOP to open pediatric urgent care center in Bryn Mawr

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Urgent Care
CHOP Bryn Mawr Source/Google Street View

CHOP's pediatric urgent care center in Bryn Mawr is located in the same building as CHOP Primary Care, Haverford, at 663 W. Lancaster Ave.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will open a pediatric urgent care center in Bryn Mawr this weekend, adding to a growing network of child-focused facilities in the region.

The new urgent care center will be located in the same building as the existing CHOP Primary Care, Haverford facility at 663 W. Lancaster Ave..

CHOP pediatricians and nurses will staff the urgent care center, which will specifically provide after-hours care for children with mild to moderate, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries that do not require the resources of an emergency room.

The Bryn Mawr location joins three others in Chalfont, Glen Mills and King of Prussia.

“We are excited to now offer urgent care in four locations throughout the growing CHOP Care Network, making it even more convenient for local families to get expert pediatric care in their communities,” said Liz Younkins, assistant vice president of the CHOP Care Network. “CHOP Urgent Care Centers provide families with a new way to receive the appropriate level of care in a fast, convenient and child-friendly environment.”

Specialists at the urgent care center will treat children with ear infections, rashes, headaches, minor burns, wounds requiring stitches, mild to moderate asthma, sprains and broken bones without obvious deformities. X-ray services will be offered on site and read by a CHOP pediatric radiologist.

The facility officially opens Saturday, June 1. Hours of operation will be weekdays from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and holidays.

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

