State Rep. Chris Rabb is running for Dwight Evans' seat in Congress

Roughly one week after Rep. Dwight Evans announced plans to retire from Congress, a new candidate to replace him has entered the race.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb launched his campaign Tuesday. The Democratic lawmaker, who represents a swath of Northwest Philly, said he intends to implement a "people-first agenda" if elected. He joins Sharif Street, his Democratic colleague in the Pennsylvania Senate, in the emerging 2026 primary. The winner will represent Pennsylvania's Third Congressional District, which spans West Philadelphia and sections of Center City and North Philly.

"Working Philadelphians are being squeezed by the same corporate-backed status quo and political cowardice that have failed our community for generations," Rabb said in a statement. "I'm running because our communities deserve more than performative politics. I'm running because we must fearlessly build a government that delivers economic opportunities, dignity and justice for all."

Rabb, 55, pledged to run an "unapologetically progressive" campaign that would not accept contributions from corporate PACs. The politician has pushed to end the death penalty in Pennsylvania, add more renewable power to PECO service plans and remove DUI penalties for medical marijuana users over his eight years at the state House of Representatives. He also introduced legislation to track statewide police misconduct that later became law.

Before winning his first election in 2016, Rabb worked as an aide for former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun and for the White House Conference on Small Business during the Clinton administration. He also taught entrepreneurship at Temple University, where he helped unionize adjunct professors. He currently lives in East Mount Airy.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.