Floor collapses during dance party near Clemson University, dozens injured

Clemson University students were injured during a house party over the weekend when the floor collapsed in an apartment complex.

In viral videos, you can see the students falling several feet through the center of the floor into the basement level of the apartment building, screaming in shock.









Fox Carolina reported more than 30 were injured in the collapse. Clemson police received a call around 12:30 a.m. and responded at the Woodlands of the Clemson Apartment building. No one was trapped in the accident. The injured were transported to three area hospitals.





It is still not known if anyone was severely injured. An investigation is ongoing.

