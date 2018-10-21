Floor collapses during dance party near Clemson University, dozens injured

October 21, 2018
Clemson University students were injured during a house party over the weekend when the floor collapsed in an apartment complex.
In viral videos, you can see the students falling several feet through the center of the floor into the basement level of the apartment building, screaming in shock.
Clemson HOCO🤦🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/bndnDNcJP2— ✨Riss✨♉️ (@15_rissy_stone) October 21, 2018
#BREAKING: Video after the #Clemson apartment clubhouse #collapse.— Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinWYFF) October 21, 2018
This was sent to us by Jay Chavis.
Dozens have been injured and taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/OIEYxRoXIf
Fox Carolina reported more than 30 were injured in the collapse. Clemson police received a call around 12:30 a.m. and responded at the Woodlands of the Clemson Apartment building. No one was trapped in the accident. The injured were transported to three area hospitals.
A look inside the #Clemson apartment clubhouse where dozens of people were injured after the floor collapsed.— Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinWYFF) October 21, 2018
Courtesy: Joseph Lord pic.twitter.com/tkcEqs0fxv
It is still not known if anyone was severely injured. An investigation is ongoing.
