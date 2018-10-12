You'll feel like you stepped into the board game Clue at this mansion party

Chances are you played the classic, murder-mystery board game Clue more than a few times growing up. Remember the thrill of discovering it was Professor Plum in the conservatory with the lead pipe?

On Friday, Drink Philly is hosting a grown-up, Clue-themed party at Rittenhouse Square's Stotesbury Mansion, which was built in 1870.

Guests can explore the mansion's many rooms with a cocktail in hand, including the vintage elevator, billiards room, hall of mirrors, ballroom and lounge.

Drinks will be made with Teeling Irish Whiskey, and there will be small bites and live music by Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society.

Also, Drink Philly suggests being on the look out for surprises throughout the night. "You never know what might be lurking around the corner," states the event description.



And don't be shocked to see quite a few Professor Plums walking around. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Clue characters. If you need a refresher, the other suspects are Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock and Rev. Green.

Tickets to the party are $55 per person and include all food and drink. It will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

7-10 p.m. | $55 per person

Stotesbury Mansion

1923 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103



