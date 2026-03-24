New shuttle to make trips to Jersey Shore wineries, breweries this summer

There's a new way to hop between Jersey Shore drinking destinations between Wildwood and Cape May this summer.

Coastal Cruiser, a new weekend shuttle service operated by Metropolis Passenger Logistics, plans to tour the top wineries and breweries in Lower Cape May County from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

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The hop-on, hop-off shuttle follows a continuous route with stops at Hawk Haven Vineyard, Cape May Winery, Cape May Brewing Co., Behr Brewing, MudHen Brewing Co., Willow Creek Winery, Turdo Vineyards and Nauti Spirits.

Day passes booked in advance cost $40 per passenger. For passengers who pay at the shuttle, the fare is $45. The price is slashed by $5 for each additional day of booking. Carry-on bags can be brought on board at no charge. Extra luggage costs $25 per bag, and bike storage on the shuttle costs $35. There also are fees for large coolers and beach chairs.

Riders who have day passes can take unlimited shuttle trips and board at any stop. The shuttle starts at Atlantic Avenue and East Cedar Avenue in Wildwood, and makes its final stop at Cape May's Rotary Park in the historic district. The shuttle also makes a stop at the Cape May County Airport and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, offering connections for travelers heading to Delaware.

"I realized that there was a disconnect of commuter services and transit services between the shore towns like Cape May and Wildwood," Michael Barreto, founder and president of Philadelphia-based Metropolis Passenger Logistics, told NJ.com. "I felt that there is a huge demand in these communities for micro-shuttles and I'm excited that we can create this opportunity."

The shuttle will operate Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. It will be available at each stop every 20 to 30 minutes, and passengers can track the location of the shuttle using the Coastal Cruisers app.