Is 'Love is Blind' filming in Philly? Camera crews spotted over the weekend leave fans speculating

Multiple film crews were seen in the city over the weekend, fueling speculation from reality TV fans that they may have been shooting scenes for Netflix's dating show "Love is Blind."

The show put out a casting call for Philadelphians eager to find love last summer, but Netflix has been silent on if and when a Philly-based season will be released. That hasn't stopped social media from speculating that one is in the works.

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On Saturday, realtor Navid Aberg posted an Instagram video of film crews seen near the restaurant Dear Daphni in Rittenhouse. This prompted speculation that the crews likely were from "Love is Blind," with some commenters noting that camera crews also were spotted near Reading Terminal Market and the former Philadelphia Family Court building, too.

TikTok videos of film crews inside Casa Oui, an American cafe in Queen Village, followed on Sunday. Internet sleuths again suggested they were from "Love is Blind," because the diners being filmed were drinking out of gold metal cups famously used by the show for continuity. In previous seasons, first meetings with friends and family often took place at restaurants near their homes.

The Greater Philadelphia Film Office did not immediately return a request for comment on the camera crews.

Last summer, Kinetic Content, the company that finds singles to appear on "Love is Blind," put out a casting call for residents in Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans; Charleston, South Carolina; and Philadelphia. But Netflix has not revealed plans for upcoming seasons in any of those cities.

On "Love is Blind," contestants are split into groups of men and women. They spend two weeks going on dates in which they can talk to — but can't see — their dates. Couples then get engaged before getting the chance to meet in person, go on a romantic vacation and then test the waters by living together for a month. Each season culminates in the weddings of the remaining contestants, where they decide if they want to get married or leave at the altar.

Every season focuses on a city or region, so contestants all live in the same general area, but they're strangers until filming begins. Ten seasons have been released since Feb. 13, 2020. Their locations have included Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, the Pacific Northwest, Minneapolis and Denver.

The latest season, which centers on Ohio, was released in February. Netflix has not revealed details for the next season, but fans have speculated it will take place in Boston, because crews were seen filming there in March 2025. In the 2024 summer, Kinetic put out a casting call for New England, Ohio, Miami and Atlanta. But Ohio is the only locale that has been featured in a season since then.

It's possible the crews spotted in Philadelphia could have been shooting a different TV show or movie, because there are a number of other productions slated to film in the city this year.

The Greater Philadelphia Film Office told Axios that there's growing interest in shooting in the region, partly due to the semiquincentennial and high-profile sporting events happening here. Last year, crews were spotted filming scenes for "Task" and "Abbott Elementary," among others.

"The world has its eyes on Philadelphia this year," Erin Wagner, the co-executive director of the office, told Axios. "You're going to see a lot of small crews ... around Philadelphia."